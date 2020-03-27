Huawei has rolled out doorstep repair service for its smartwatch customers in India. The Chinese company has announced that customers will be able to avail doorstep repair service without any cost during the warranty period. This service is applicable for any performance and function related default. This is applicable not only on the new Huawei Watch GT 2 but also on the older Huawei Watch GT model. The company will also provide pick and drop services for its select smartwatches in the country.

The new option is called VIP Customer Services and is available for the newly launched Huawei Watch GT 2. It is also available for its predecessor. The company is offering no cost replacement policy for Huawei Watch GT 2 and Watch GT during this warranty period. If you own a Watch GT or GT 2 and face any manufacturing or performance related issues, Huawei will replace the watch if it is in the warranty period.

Huawei Watch GT series gets doorstep service in India

This is part of Huawei’s warranty policy. It is also introducing a special repair solution for its out-of-warranty smartwatch customers. Those who own Huawei’s smartwatch will be able to get spare parts including strap, charging base, back cover, screen and main board. All of these can be replaced for the out-of-warranty models as well. Huawei India has also listed the cost for these spare parts on its website.

“Customer delight and satisfaction forms the core of our very DNA, be it in terms of product innovation or service delivery,” Huawei India Spokesperson said. “The repair and door step services is yet another step on our part to provide the best-in-class service to our esteemed consumers across India.”

Huawei also confirmed that customers will also get 90 days warranty for the parts replaced during the out of warranty repair. The company is looking to expand the capability of its wearables by offering effective service. The under warranty and out-of-warranty replacement could be a reason for many to pick up wearables from the company in India.