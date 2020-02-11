Inbase has launched two smartwatches in India. The Urban Fit is priced at Rs 4,999, whereas the Urban Fit Beep will cost you Rs 3,999 in the country. Do note these are introductory prices and the brand might increase the price in the near future. On the purchase of these smartwatches, one will also get a 12-month warranty. You can get the wearables via Urban’s official website and via other leading retail outlets.

Urban Fit, Urban Beep smartwatches: Features

Both the smartwatches can measure the vitals, Heart Rate, calories, as well as the steps taken. The devices support Bluetooth 4.0 and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. There is also a SpO2 sensor, which can help track oxygen saturation. The smart wearables are also waterproof and shock-resistant as they come with an IP68 rating. The Urban Fit is available in Midnight Black, Pink Salmon, Pearl White, and Space Grey Strap colors.

The newly launched Urban Fit and Urban Beep smartwatches boast of a multi touch screen and single-touch sensor respectively. The devices come with a training mode as well, which will be handy while cycling, trekking and running on tracks. One will also be able to check social media notifications on their wrist. The Urban Fit features a 150mAh battery, whereas the Urban Beep offers a 180mAh.

The company claims that these smartwatches can be charged in 90 minutes. You can get up to 5-7 Days battery life. While Urban Fit can give 15 days of standby, the Urban Beep can deliver a standby time of 30 days, as per the company. The Urban Beep comes in Midnight Black, Pink Salmon, Space Grey, and Space Blue Strap colors.

Speaking at the launch, Aashish Kumbhat, Founder and Director, Inbase said, “With the launch of Inbase range of URBAN Smartwatches, we are looking forward to capturing and expanding the Indian Smartwatch market. We plan to launch 30 newer models with futuristic design and technology in the near future.”