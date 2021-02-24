comscore Inbase introduces Urban LYF affordable smartwatch with Bluetooth calling
Inbase Urban LYF smartwatch with Bluetooth calling launched in India

Inbase has introduced a new smartwatch, Urban LYF in India, which falls in the affordable price range. Here's a look at all the features the new smartwatch gets.

Inbase, a known brand that makes smartphone accessories and wearables, has introduced a new smartwatch, called Urban LYF, in India. The new smartwatch falls in the affordable price range and is a step forward for the company to expand its smartwatch portfolio.

It comes with various features, out of which the highlight is Bluetooth calling. Read on to know more about the new Inbase smartwatch.

Inbase Urban LYF price, availability

The Urban LYF smartwatch comes with an introductory price of Rs 4,999. It can now be purchased via the company’s official website.

As a launch offer, the smartwatch can be bought at a discount of Rs 1,000, leading to the price of Rs 3,999. This can be done by entering the  Promo Code ‘URBANLYF’ while buying it. The offer is valid until March 5, 2021.

The Urban LYF gets three variants: Jet Black Case with Midnight Black Band, Silver Case with Frost White Band, and Rose Gold Case with Pink Salmon Band.

Inbase Urban LYF features, specs

The Inbase Urban LYF comes with a number of basic smartwatch features. There is support for a heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, SpO2 sensor to measure the blood oxygen level, and ECG monitor. It also monitors a person’s blood pressure level, calories, and step count.

The primary highlight is Bluetooth calling, which will allow you to make calls without the need for specially taking out your smartphone to attend those calls. It supports Bluetooth version 4.0 and is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

The smartwatch gets a 1.75-inch full touch HD display and comes with a standby time of 15 days. It is claimed to last up to 7 days without the calling feature and two days with Bluetooth calling. The Urban LYF smartwatch supports IP67 water and dust resistance.

Additionally, people can track their fitness activities, access social media notifications, calls, messages, weather notifications, the camera app, and music controls. It also supports the Fundo app to perform all such functionalities.

With the aforementioned functionalities and the price, the Urban LYF smartwatch competes with the likes of the Realme Watch S, and the Amazfit Bip or even the Bip U — all of them falling under 5K.

  Published Date: February 24, 2021 2:52 PM IST

Best Sellers