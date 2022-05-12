comscore India TWS Shipments up 66% YoY in Q2 2022 with boAt maintaining lead
News

India TWS Shipments Grow 66% YoY in Q1 2022; local brands capture 4 out of top 5 spots

Wearables

Boat Airdopes 111

India’s TWS (True Wireless earbuds) market posted 66% YoY growth in Q1 2022, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s IoT service. The growth was driven by the strong value proposition offered by local brands to outshine the Chinese vendors. Besides, aggressive celebrity endorsements and domestic manufacturing helped boost the demand in this segment.

boAt led the market for the seventh consecutive quarter with 98% YoY growth in Q1 2022 driven by new launches, multiple celebrity endorsements and discount offers. boAt TWS Airdopes 131 was the most popular TWS earbuds and took a 32% share in the brand’s portfolio.

“Indian brands’ shipments more than doubled in Q1 2022 to capture 72% share in the overall India TWS market. The top four positions were taken by India-based brands, which captured more than half of the total TWS market. Indian brands were very quick in terms of upgrading their product portfolio. They released some of their new models with the most popular ANC feature. Indian brands put more emphasis on targeting the low-price tier (less than INR 2,000 or $26) and forming partnerships to market their devices,” Senior Research Analyst Anshika Jain said in a statement.

Noise maintained its second spot for the second quarter in a row with 214% YoY growth driven by multiple sales events and the introduction of a new model in the low-priced VS series. The Noise Airbuds mini was the best TWS model for the brand, capturing 38% of its portfolio.

Boult Audio reached its highest ever share of 7% with 266% YoY growth. It mostly plays in the low-price segment and has gradually increased the number of its TWS offerings. The brand also actively participated in the Amazon Great Republic sale event this quarter.

PTron rose to the fourth spot with a 5% share driven by its strong presence in the entry-level price band (less than INR 1,000 or $13). Value-for-money products, domestic manufacturing and multiple alternatives were the major factors that pushed its growth.

realme stood fifth in the top five TWS brands’ rankings with a 4% The Buds Q2 Neo drove the majority of its shipments followed by the Buds Air 2. It also released a new affordable model in Q1 2022, the Buds Air 3, with prominent features like ANC and transparency mode.

 

  • Published Date: May 12, 2022 4:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 12, 2022 4:06 PM IST

