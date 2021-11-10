comscore Domestic brands Boat, Noise secure almost 50 percent of the market in Q3 2021
News

Indian brands Noise, Boat tops smartwatch market with 50 percent share in Q3 2021

Wearables

The growth can be attributed to promotions across various platforms along with new launches, which contributed to around 28 percent of the total market in terms of shipments, according to market research firm Counterpoint Research.

  Published: November 10, 2021 6:15 PM IST
Noise ColorFit Brio Smartwatch price in India

Indian smartwatch market has witnessed record shipments with a growth of 159 percent (on-quarter) this year (Q3). A report by Counterpoint Research reveals that domestic brands Noise and Boat were the star performers during this period of time. Also Read - This budget smartwatch can monitor your heart rate, stress, SpO2 in one tap

In the year-on-year (YoY) terms, the growth was 293 percent and the top three brands contributed to almost two-thirds of the total market. Also Read - You can now own a Bugatti at around Rs 80,000

Noise ColorFit Brio Smartwatch price in India Also Read - Beginners guide to purchasing a budget smartwatch

“The market remained competitive in Q3 2021 with Noise and boat together capturing almost 50 percent of it. Fire-Boltt, Apple and realme emerged as the fastest growing brands during the quarter,” said senior research analyst Anshika Jain.

Domestic brands captured around 75 percent of the Indian smartwatch market in Q3, compared to 38 percent in Q3 2020.

“This is the highest contribution from the Indian players so far. The strategy of celebrity endorsements, introductory pricing schemes, discount offers, affordable and feature-rich devices and increasing the frequency of new launches has worked well for the Indian brands,” said Jain.

The country is also witnessing a steep decline in the average selling price of a smartwatch.

“It has almost halved from the level a year back. More than 90 percent of the market now falls under Rs 10,000 category, with Rs 2,500-Rs 3,000 being the most competitive segment and contributing to around 40 percent of the overall market,” said research associate Harshit Rastogi.

With new launches coming at even lower prices, the market under Rs 2,000 is expected to witness higher growth in the coming months, the report noted.

  Published Date: November 10, 2021 6:15 PM IST

