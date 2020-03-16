comscore Infinix Band 5 price in India reduced: specifications, features | BGR India
Infinix Band 5 price in India reduced; currently available for Rs 1,499

Interested buyers can head to the e-commerce platform Flipkart to purchase the Infinix Band 5. This price cut makes the Infinix Band 5 an even attractive proposition in the affordable wearable segment. Let's take a closer look.

  Published: March 16, 2020 8:31 AM IST
Infinix Band 5

Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix Mobile has just slashed the pricing of its fitness band in the Indian market. The fitness wearable, Infinix Band 5 is currently available for Rs 1,499. Taking a look back, this new price is Rs 300 lower than the launch price of the wearable. Interested buyers can head to e-commerce platform Flipkart to purchase the wearable. This price cut makes the Infinix Band 5 an even attractive proposition in the affordable wearable segment. Let’s take a closer look at the specifications of the wearable along with other competitors in this price range.

Infinix Band 5 price cut details, specifications and more

The price reduction comes just four months after the company launched the Band 5 in India. Interested buyers can push the Rs 1,499 even lower with the help of multiple bank offers on Flipkart. These offers include a 5 percent cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. In addition, the e-commerce giant is also offering a flat Rs 50 as cashback “for first-time RuPay debit card transaction.” The 5 percent discount is also available is the buyer uses the Axis Bank credit card.

It is also worth noting that one can only note the reduced price on the Flipkart listing. The Infinix India website still shows the older price of the Band 5. Now, let’s take a look at the specifications of the Infinix Band 5. The company has added a 0.96-inch LCD display on the wearable with an IP67 rating for protection against sweat.

Infinix Band 5 Review: Basic fitness tracker with color display, IP67 rating

Infinix Band 5 Review: Basic fitness tracker with color display, IP67 rating

Infinix Band 5 also features continuous heart-rate tracking along with the usual step, calorie, and sleep tracking. The company stores all the collected data in the Infinix Life2.0 app. In addition, we also get a 90mAh battery with backup for up to seven days. Talking about connectivity, we get support for Bluetooth v4.0 for data sync. Interested users can get the wearable in three colors including Black, Blue, and Red.

  • Published Date: March 16, 2020 8:31 AM IST

