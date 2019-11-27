comscore Infinix Band 5 with color display, IP67 water-proof rating launched in India
Infinix Band 5 with color display, IP67 water-proof rating launched: Check price, features

The Infinix Band 5 has been launched in India for Rs 1,799. The Infinix Band 5 features a color display, 90mAh battery and is IP67 rated.

  • Published: November 27, 2019 12:06 PM IST
Infinix has launched a new fitness band in India. The Infinix Band 5 is a successor to the XBand 3, which made its debut in India in May this year. Currently, the Infinix Xband 3 is available for Rs 1,599. The new Infinix Band 5 fitness tracker is priced at Rs 1,799 in the country. Interested customers can buy both the bands via Flipkart.

One of the major highlights of the Infinix Band 5 wearable is its colorful IPS display. The device comes with a 0.96-inch LCD display. The fitness tracker also comes with a waterproof rating. You don’t have to worry about sweat or water damaging the device as it comes with IP67 certification, as per the company. The latest fitness band from Infinix also supports a continuous heart rate monitoring system.

Infinix’s new fitness wearable can track the number of steps, calories burned, heart rate and sleeping hours among other things. All the data is logged in the Infinix Life2.0 app, so you can access it anytime you want. The device also features a 90mAh battery that can last up to seven days on a single charge, as per Infinix. The company claims that the device can offer 23 days of standby time.

The Infinix Band 5 supports smartphone notifications for calls, text, WhatsApp messages, and social media updates. The other features of the smart band are weather forecast, search for the phone, and alarm reminder. Equipped with Bluetooth version 4.0, the fitness band is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms.

Infinix is offering the Band 5 in three color variants, including Black, Blue, and Red. The smart fitness tracker has few sports mode, which includes walking, running and cycling. One can also control their smartphone’s camera using the band. It also features a USB port for charging. The new Infinix fitness band will go on sale via Flipkart.

