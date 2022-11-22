comscore Jabra Evolve2 Buds TWS earbuds launched in India: Check details
News

Jabra Evolve2 Buds TWS earbuds launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Wearables

The newly launched Jabra Evolve2 Buds cost Rs 39,122 in India and these earbuds will be available in India at all Jabra authorised resellers starting November end.

Highlights

  • Jabra today launched the Evolve2 Buds TWS earbuds in India.
  • The Jabra Evolve2 Buds TWS cost Rs 39,122 in India.
  • The Jabra Evolve2 Buds TWS will go on sale starting November end.
Jabra Evolve2 Buds

Image: Jabra

Jabra today launched the Jabra Evolve2 Buds truly wireless (TWS) earbuds in India. The newly launched wireless earbuds join the company’s other Evolve series devices for working professionals, which includes Evolve2 85 over-the-ear wireless headphones, Evolve2 75 wireless headphones, Evolve2 65 wireless headphones, and Evolve2 40 wireless headphones among others. Also Read - Best TWS earbuds you can buy under Rs 5,000: Jabra Elite 65t, Realme Buds Air Pro and more

Jabra Evolve2 Buds TWS earbuds price and availability

The newly launched Jabra Evolve2 Buds cost Rs 39,122 in India and these earbuds will be available in India at all Jabra authorised resellers starting November end. Also Read - Top 5 TWS earphones to buy during Amazon Mega Music Fest sale

Jabra Evolve2 Buds TWS earbuds specifications and features

As far as features and specifications are concerned, the Jabra Evolve2 Buds come with the company’s Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology, which uses a combination of four microphones, bone conduction sensors, and advanced algorithms to block out as much of the surrounding noise as possible, making the conversations clearer. In addition to this, the Evolve2 Buds also come with adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology for blocking out any external sounds and minimising distractions. Also Read - Jabra Elite 85t review: Best-sounding TWS earbuds with one caveat

Jabra says that the Evolve2 Buds also come with a sealing test feature called MyFit, and SafeTone with PeakStop, which ensures enhanced hearing protection and the most optimal seal for the best, personalised ANC experience. Additionally, the Evolve2 Buds are certified for leading virtual meeting platforms, including Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

On the connectivity front, Jabra Evolve2 Buds TWS earbuds feature support for Bluetooth 5.2 with an operating range of up to 20 metres. This pair of wireless earbuds can be connected to two devices at one time and paired with up to eight Bluetooth devices. It also has USB-A/USB-C Bluetooth adapter for connectivity and it comes with auto pause music, auto power off, and auto power on functionalities.

Coming to battery, Jabra Evolve2 Buds TWS earbuds come with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that charges completely in 120 minutes. Jabra says that just five minutes of recharge will give users up to one hour of run time. It provides a standby time of 292 days. Overall, it provides a total battery life of up to 33 hours (earbuds and charging case) with ANC on and a music time of up to 10 hours with ANC off via earbuds and up to eight hours with ANC on on earbuds.

  • Published Date: November 22, 2022 5:34 PM IST
