Audio device manufacturer, JBL, today launched a new pair TWS earbuds in India. Dubbed as the JBL Live Pro 2, the newly launched pair of TWS earbuds joins the JBL Live Pro series of TWS earbuds, which also includes the JBL Live Pro+ TWS earbuds. This pair of TWS earbuds features support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also features support for adaptive noise cancellation technology, which the company says is capable of automatically adjust the sound as per ambient noise to eliminate all distractions. Also Read - JBL Flip 6 waterproof, wireless Bluetooth speaker launched in India

JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds price and availability

As far as pricing and availability are concerned, the newly launched JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds come in Blue and Black colour variants at a price of Rs 13,999. They will be up for sale in India starting July 19 via JBL’s own e-retail shop, Amazon India and Harman Brand Stores stores across the country. Also Read - Boat emerges as the top brand of the TWS market in 2021: IDC

JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds specifications and features

Coming to specifications, the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds come with 11mm drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz. As far as the battery is concerned, the newly launched TWS earbuds offer a playback time of up to 40 hours and a charging time of two hours. While the buds offer a playback time of up to 10 hours, the charging case provides a backup of up to 30 hours. JBL says that 15 minutes of speed charge via a Qi compatible charger provides up to four hours of playback time. Also Read - Valentine's Day: 5 gifting ideas for him under Rs 5,000

Talking about features, the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds feature JBL’s signature sound. This pair of earbuds comes with six beamforming microphones, which the company says reduces wind and noise interference such that increases the overall sound clarity. It comes with a VoiceAware functionality, which the company says enables users to choose how much of their own voice do the users want to hear by controlling the mic input.

Additionally, the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds come with true adaptive noise cancelling that automatically adjusts the sound level as per ambient noise. It also has Smart Ambient functionality that lets users focus on ambient sound without removing headphones. This pair of earbuds features support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant along with hands-free voice controls. It also comes with IPX5 water and sweatproof rating and comes with Dual Connect functionality that lets users switch from one connected device to another seamlessly.