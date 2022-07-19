comscore JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds launched in India: Check price, specs
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Jbl Live Pro 2 Tws Earbuds With Amazon Alexa Anc Launched In India Check Price Specs Availability
News

JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds with Amazon Alexa, ANC launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Wearables

The JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds come in Blue and Black colour variants at a price of Rs 13,999. It will go on sale in India starting July 19.

JBL TWS

Image: JBL

Audio device manufacturer, JBL, today launched a new pair TWS earbuds in India. Dubbed as the JBL Live Pro 2, the newly launched pair of TWS earbuds joins the JBL Live Pro series of TWS earbuds, which also includes the JBL Live Pro+ TWS earbuds. This pair of TWS earbuds features support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also features support for adaptive noise cancellation technology, which the company says is capable of automatically adjust the sound as per ambient noise to eliminate all distractions. Also Read - JBL Flip 6 waterproof, wireless Bluetooth speaker launched in India

JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds price and availability

As far as pricing and availability are concerned, the newly launched JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds come in Blue and Black colour variants at a price of Rs 13,999. They will be up for sale in India starting July 19 via JBL’s own e-retail shop, Amazon India and Harman Brand Stores stores across the country. Also Read - Boat emerges as the top brand of the TWS market in 2021: IDC

JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds specifications and features

Coming to specifications, the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds come with 11mm drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz. As far as the battery is concerned, the newly launched TWS earbuds offer a playback time of up to 40 hours and a charging time of two hours. While the buds offer a playback time of up to 10 hours, the charging case provides a backup of up to 30 hours. JBL says that 15 minutes of speed charge via a Qi compatible charger provides up to four hours of playback time. Also Read - Valentine's Day: 5 gifting ideas for him under Rs 5,000

Talking about features, the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds feature JBL’s signature sound. This pair of earbuds comes with six beamforming microphones, which the company says reduces wind and noise interference such that increases the overall sound clarity. It comes with a VoiceAware functionality, which the company says enables users to choose how much of their own voice do the users want to hear by controlling the mic input.

Additionally, the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds come with true adaptive noise cancelling that automatically adjusts the sound level as per ambient noise. It also has Smart Ambient functionality that lets users focus on ambient sound without removing headphones. This pair of earbuds features support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant along with hands-free voice controls. It also comes with IPX5 water and sweatproof rating and comes with Dual Connect functionality that lets users switch from one connected device to another seamlessly.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 19, 2022 2:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 14 eSIM-only models may be sold in some markets only
Mobiles
Apple iPhone 14 eSIM-only models may be sold in some markets only
EVeium launches three electric scooters Cosmo, Comet and Czar

automobile

EVeium launches three electric scooters Cosmo, Comet and Czar

Instagram users will soon be able to shop and pay right from the DMs

Apps

Instagram users will soon be able to shop and pay right from the DMs

Redmi K50i to launch tomorrow at 12pm: How to watch it live

Mobiles

Redmi K50i to launch tomorrow at 12pm: How to watch it live

iQOO 10 Pro, iQOO 10 launch today: Here is what to expect

Mobiles

iQOO 10 Pro, iQOO 10 launch today: Here is what to expect

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 14 eSIM-only models may be sold in some markets only

EVeium launches three electric scooters Cosmo, Comet and Czar

Instagram users will soon be able to shop and pay right from the DMs

Redmi K50i to launch tomorrow at 12pm: How to watch it live

iQOO 10 Pro, iQOO 10 launch today: Here is what to expect

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video

Hands On

oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video
TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video

News

TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video
WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999