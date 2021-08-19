JBL Wave 100 with dual EQ mode launched in India: Price, specifications

HARMAN sub-brand JBL has launched a new pair of truly wireless earphones in India, dubbed the JBL Wave 100. They are ergonomically designed and come with a claimed battery life of 20 hours of music playback. Here we will be taking a look at everything the new JBL Wave 100 have to offer. Also Read - Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro starting at Rs 1,299 launched in India

JBL Wave 100: Price in India

JBL Wave 100 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds are priced at Rs 3,499 and will be made available in Black, White and Blue colour options via Flipkart starting August 21. The company is offering two years of warranty on the JBL Wave 100. Flipkart will also offer customers no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 1,750.

JBL Wave 100: Specifications

JBL Wave 100 sport 8mm dynamic drivers with Deep Bass sound. The earbuds also come with Dual Connect technology, which basically allows the earbuds to connect to both Android and iOS devices via Bluetooth v5.0. They are also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants.

They feature physical buttons and a dual EQ, which lets users select between two sound modes. Dual EQ can be activated by a triple tap plus a single long press on the buttons at the back of the earphones.

The JBL Wave 100 come with a lid-less design. The company claims that the magnets in the charging case prevent the earbuds from falling out of the pocket.

JBL claims that the Wave 100 can provide a total playback time of up to 20 hours with its 550mAh battery. They have a claimed playback time of up to five hours on a single charge and the charging case can fully charge the earphones thrice.