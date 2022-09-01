comscore Latest WhatsApp beta brings voice call support to Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5
Latest WhatsApp beta brings voice call support to Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5: Reports

The feature is reportedly enabled by default on WhatsApp for Android beta versions 2.22.19.11 and 2.22.19.12.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5



WhatsApp has reportedly started rolling out a fresh beta build that brings voice call support to Wear OS 3 smartwatches. With the new update, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the recently launched Galaxy Watch 5 users can attend WhatsApp voice calls from the smartphone itself. To receive WhatsApp voice calls on your Wear OS 3 smartwatch, you will need to update the chatting app to the latest beta version 2.22.19.12. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 show a different UI for WhatsApp voice calls. As per shared screenshots, WhatsApp’s logo is displayed under the contact details on calls originating from the instant messaging platform to differentiate it from normal calls. Also Read - How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one iPhone

The feature is reportedly enabled by default on WhatsApp for Android beta versions 2.22.19.11 and 2.22.19.12. Users with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.19.11 or newer will get incoming call notifications from the app on their Wear OS 3 compatible Galaxy Watch. Currently, WhatsApp has not made an official announcement about this addition and the feature is expected to undergo changes before the final release. Also Read - How to use JioMart via WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series comprises the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. The vanilla Watch 5 comes in two sizes – 40mm and 44mm and is made up of Armor Aluminium. On the other hand, the Watch 5 Pro offers a larger size of 45mm. It is made up of Titanium material. Samsung has now moved towards Sapphire crystal display on the new smartwatches which are said to offer durability. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ will have the same design as the Galaxy S22

The Galaxy Watch 5 duo is powered by the Exynos W920 chipset paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The Watch 5 (40mm) packs a 284mAh battery, whereas, the Watch 5 (44mm) houses a 410mAh battery. The Watch 5 Pro has a massive 590mAh cell.

The smartwatch duo boot on WearOS 3.5 and have Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5 on top of it. Both models come with a host of sensors such as an Optical Heart rate sensor, Electrical heart sensor, Temperature sensor, Bioelectrical impedance, Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Gyro sensor, Barometer, and Geomagnetic Sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic specifications

Last year Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series and Samsung along with the Galaxy Buds 2. The Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) both feature 1.2-inch AMOLED displays with a 396×396 pixels resolution. The Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), on the other hand, come with 1.4-inch (450×450 pixels) AMOLED displays.
Samsung has used its wearable focussed Exynos W920 SoC for the smartwatches, paired with 1.5GB RAM. The devices also have 16GB of onboard storage.

The smartwatch comes with features like fall detection, analysis of menstrual cycles, and come with a water-resistant IP68-certified build. Connectivity options include 4G LTE (optional), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ Glonass/ Beidou/ Galileo, and NFC. In addition, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic run on One UI Watch 3, based on the new Wear OS.

  Published Date: September 1, 2022 10:51 AM IST
