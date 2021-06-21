Lava Probuds launched in India: You can grab it at Re 1 during first sale

Lava has launched its first pair of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India, dubbed Lava Probuds. The company claims that its new Probuds’ in-ear design has been created after performing various trials and studying inner ear contours. The TWS come with 11.6mm drivers and are powered by the MediaTek Airoha chipset. Apart from this, the buds also come with an IPX5 water and sweat resistance rating. Also Read - Lava Z2 Max with a 7-inch display launched in India: Price, specifications

Lava Probuds: Price in India

Lava Probuds are priced at Rs 2,199 and will be made available in a single black colour finish and will bundle a one-year warranty. The TWS earphones will be made available via the Lava e-store, Amazon and Flipkart, starting June 24. Also Read - Today's Tech News: FAU-G India launch, Jio suspends internet services in Delhi NCR

As an introductory offer, the company will be offering a few buyers a chance to get the buds for just Re 1 on the sale date. Also Read - Lava Zup to go live today, Lava Z1 available at Rs 4,999

Lava Probuds: Specifications and features

Lava Probuds come with 11.6mm advanced drivers and are powered by the MediaTek Airoha chipset. The company claims that the earbuds provide its users with deep bass and enable minimal voice distortion during calls.

The earbuds come with instant ‘Wake and Pair Technology’, and enter connection mode as soon as the charging case lid is opened. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0 and a Micro-USB port for charging.

The earbuds are backed by a 55mAh battery each, whereas, the charging case holds a 500mAh battery. The company claims that together the buds and the case can offer users a playback time of up to 25 hours on a single charge.

Users can access the voice assistant feature of the connected smartphone by tapping on the right earbud.