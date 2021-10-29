comscore Leak shows Facebook (oops! Meta) Watch with a notch, camera, and larger display than Apple Watch
Leak shows Facebook (oops! Meta) Watch with a notch, camera, and big display

A report coming from Bloomberg shows an image with a larger display with a notch in it. Apple was trolled for incorporating an iPhone like notch in its latest MacBook Pro models. So, now the next target is Facebook, no?

facebook watch

Image: Bloomberg

The Facebook overdose isn’t good for none. Right? Hours after CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces the new name of his company, a leak revealed details of its upcoming smartwatch. For the unaware, Facebook’s new name is Meta. Also Read - Apple music is now launching on Play Station 5

A report coming from Bloomberg shows an image with a larger display with a notch in it. Apple was trolled for incorporating an iPhone like notch in its latest MacBook Pro models. So, now the next target is Facebook, no? Also Read - Apple tops chart in the Indian premium smartphone market in Q3

Facebook Watch incoming

The leaked image shows the Facebook or Meta Watch with a much bigger display than the Apple Watch. Weirdly enough the notch sits at the bottom and not top like we have seen on most mobile phones. The notch, however, looks more like waterdrop notches seen on Android phones, and not like Apple devices. Also Read - Despite supply chain constraints Apple doubles India market share this year: Cook

The picture shows a camera inside of the notch, but we do not know the resolution for now. The upcoming smartwatch is referred to as Milan in the code.

The report, however, highlights that the leaked image could be a prototype or of an initial version of the smartwatch. Hence, we can expect the final design to change slightly. Facebook hasn’t revealed the design or any specific details about the upcoming smartwatch or Apple Watch rival.

Back in June this year, another Facebook Watch was leaked which showed a detachable camera with support for LTE. Other reports revealed that the upcoming Facebook Watch will come with several health, fitness, and messaging features as well.

Past reports had revealed that the said smartwatch will launch in Summer 2022. The company hasn’t officially revealed specific release timeline for the time being.

Facebook announces new name

At the Connect event last night, Zuckerberg announced the new name for Facebook dubbed Meta. Zuckerberg said that the name Facebook is limited to represent what the company wants to do in the future. He added that Meta will not just represent the usual Facebook services and apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram and others, but also the evolving work around augmented and virtual reality products.

  • Published Date: October 29, 2021 12:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 29, 2021 1:26 PM IST

