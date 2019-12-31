Smart wearables of all shapes, sizes and price tags have trickled down to the sub-10,000 segment and one of those watches is the recently launched Lenovo Carme. Earlier the watch was only available on e-commerce site Flipkart and Croma. At Rs 3,499 the watch packed a bunch of features and sleek looks. Now the watch is also available for purchase on the Amazon India website and app. The price remains the same across all platforms.

Lenovo Carme smartwatch specifications

The Lenovo Carme features a 1.3-inch IPS color display a touch sensor, and an IP68 dust-proof and water-proof protection. This allows you to confidently take out and use the watch on rainy days and keep it worn during swimming. A 2.5D curved glass in the watch’s design looks good while allowing users to check the display from all angles. The Lenovo Carme is available in two color options. These are Black and Green. The watch can offer up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge, depending on individual usage.

The Lenovo Carme comes with a bunch of fitness-oriented features. These include a step-counter, a sleep monitor and a heart-rate sensor capable of 24-hour monitoring. The heart rate sensor allows you to quickly check on your heart rate and plan your exercise time and routines.

There are 8 sports modes that include skipping, running, walking, cycling, swimming, basketball and even football. The other notable features of the watch include an alarm feature, a stopwatch, weather forecasts and a phone finder.

The phone finder will help you look for your smartphone during emergencies, provided it is within the watch’s range. There are also smart notifications for emails, text messages, calls and other social media apps. The Bluetooth 4.2 equipped smartwatch is compatible with both Android as well as iOS devices.