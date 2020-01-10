comscore Lenovo Ego smartwatch with 20 days battery life available for Rs 1,999
Lenovo Ego smartwatch with round dial available for Rs 1,999 in India: Check features

The Lenovo Ego smartwatch comes with a price label of Rs 1,999 in the countryIndia Customers can get this sporty smartwatch via Amazon India.

  Updated: January 10, 2020 9:38 AM IST
Lenovo EGO main

Lenovo has unveiled its Lenovo Ego smartwatch with a round dial in India. This Lenovo smartwatch comes with a price label of Rs 1,999 in the country. Customers can get this sporty smartwatch via Amazon India. The Lenovo Ego is compatible with both iOS and Android phones. It connects with mobile devices via Lenovo Life apps and can be used for functions such as remote camera and vibration-based notifications.

This wearable offers support for a heart rate monitor as well as various sports modes. These include walking, running, cycling, swimming and more. It can also track your sleeping patterns and other features to monitor the sleep schedule. The company says that its Lenovo smartwatch has different vibrating patterns based on the notification alerts ranging from phone calls, emails, text messages, and other social media apps.

Watch: NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

The Lenovo Ego smartwatch is water-resistant up to 50 metres. It is capable of tracking steps, calories burnt like most other fitness trackers but it has an edge. It has a design similar to that of Casio’s G-Shock series with four pushers and a chunky look. The fitness smartwatch also supports stroke style while swimming. Lenovo claims that the Ego watch can deliver 20 days of battery life on a single charge.

The watch has an inbuilt 1.6-inch anti-reflective monochrome display, which Lenovo says illuminates at one click of the button. As mentioned above, Lenovo Ego also has a remote camera. The Lenovo Ego smartwatch features a durable black strap. Furthermore, it has a 42mm anti-shine reflective display as well as a night light mode. Lenovo claims that its fitness smartwatch has “promising features and suited best for fitness enthusiasts.”

Also Read

Separately, Lenovo also offers a Carme smartwatch. At Rs 3,499, the wearable packs a bunch of features and sleek looks. Now the watch is available for purchase on Amazon India and Flipkart website. This watch can offer up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge, depending on individual usage.

  Published Date: January 10, 2020 9:37 AM IST
  Updated Date: January 10, 2020 9:38 AM IST

