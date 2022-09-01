comscore Lenovo Glasses T1 with built-in speakers and two mico OLED displays launched
Lenovo Glasses T1 with micro OLED displays, built-in speakers launched

Lenovo has launched its first smart glasses called Lenovo Glasses T1. The highlights of the smart glasses include two micro OLED displays, a USB-C port for connectivity and built-in speakers. The Lenovo smart glasses, also called Lenovo Yoga Glasses in China, will be available for purchase on sale in the second half of this year. Also Read - How to capture a screenshot in Lenovo laptop: A step-by-step guide

As per the company, smart glasses will be available for purchase in other markets in 2023. The prices of the Lenovo Glasses T1 are yet to be announced. Notably, it is not yet confirmed if the Lenovo Glasses T1 will launch in India or not. Also Read - Best Lenovo Tab P11 Plus alternatives: From Xiaomi Pad 5 to iPad 10.2 (2021)

Lenovo Glasses T1 specifications, features

Lenovo Glasses T1 features two micro-LED displays that offer 1,080×1,920 pixel resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The displays get a contrast ratio of 10,000: 1. The glasses also come with TUV Rheinland certification that reduces flickering and blue light emissions. Also Read - Lenovo Tab P11 Plus launched with a 2K display and MediaTek Helio G90T SoC

As mentioned earlier, the Lenovo smart glasses also come with high-fidelity built-in speakers that allow users to listen to music whenever they want. As per the company, “With high optical efficiency and low overall power consumption, the Lenovo Glasses T1 can stream videos or play games from tethered mobile devices for up to hours without worrying about draining the batteries of the connected devices.”

The newly announced Lenovo Glasses T1 can connect with Windows, Android and MacOS devices via USB-C. Users can connect the Lightning connector-equipped iOS devices with these glasses with the help of an optional adapter.

In terms of design, these glasses also come with swappable nose clips, adjustable temple arms and support custom prescription lenses via an in-box attachable frame.

As per a statement by Eric Yu, Senior Vice President of Commercial Product Center and SMB Segment, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo, “Every day, people all over the world are increasingly shifting to mobile devices for entertainment and productivity. Screen real-estate can be a big bottleneck in the user experience. With a solution like the Lenovo Glasses T1, users have a portable and private big screen experience and can get more value from their phones and laptops.”

  • Published Date: September 1, 2022 1:23 PM IST
