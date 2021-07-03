LG Tone Free DFP8W with UVnano and ANC launched: Price, specifications

LG has launched a new pair of truly wireless earphones, dubbed LG Tone Free DFP8W. Key features of the new earbuds include active noise cancellation (ANC) and up to 24 hours of battery life. Apart from this, they also come with a UVnano charging case, which according to the company removes 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria. LG Tone Free DFP8W are tuned by Meridian and come with a proprietary Flex Action Bass technology. Also Read - LG offers customers health and wellness gift vouchers of up to Rs 20,000: Details here

LG Tone Free DFP8W: Price

LG Tone Free DFP8W are priced at Euro 179 (approximately Rs 15,900 available via LG Germany's official website. They are currently available in Charcoal Black, Haze Gold and Pearl White colour.

LG Tone Free DFP8W: Features

LG Tone Free DFP8W sport 8mm dynamic drivers tuned by British audio system maker Meridian. The company claims that the 8mm dynamic drivers are designed to provide consumers with a high-fidelity experience. The earbuds come with three dedicated microphones (two for voice and one for ANC).

The Tone Free DFP8W comes with sound modes: Ambient and Chat. They come with an IPX4 sweat and water resistant rating. Apart from that, it also comes with three medical-grade eartips. For gamers, the buds come with a game mode, which can be adjusted and enabled using the LG Tone Free app. The game mode provides gamers with a spatial and immersive sound experience.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2 along with support for multi-pairing with up to five devices. The buds also support Google Fast Pairing and Windows Swift Pair protocols.

The device features touch controls and allows users to access their phones digital voice assistants. The company claims that you will be able to get up to 10 hours of usage from the earbuds without ANC, and the case will provide an additional up to 14 hours of backup without ANC.

The bundled charging case supports both wired and wireless charging. It can fast charge and deliver up to an hour of music playback in just five minutes. Over and above, it comes with an ultraviolet (UV) light, which the company claims can remove 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria on the speaker membranes in five minutes.