comscore LG Tone Free DFP8W with UVnano and ANC launched: Price, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • LG Tone Free DFP8W with UVnano and ANC launched: Price, specifications
News

LG Tone Free DFP8W with UVnano and ANC launched: Price, specifications

News

LG Tone Free DFP8W sport 8mm dynamic drivers tuned by Meridian. The earbuds come with three dedicated microphones (two for voice and one for ANC).

LG Tone Free DFP8W

LG has launched a new pair of truly wireless earphones, dubbed LG Tone Free DFP8W. Key features of the new earbuds include active noise cancellation (ANC) and up to 24 hours of battery life. Apart from this, they also come with a UVnano charging case, which according to the company removes 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria. LG Tone Free DFP8W are tuned by Meridian and come with a proprietary Flex Action Bass technology. Also Read - LG offers customers health and wellness gift vouchers of up to Rs 20,000: Details here

LG Tone Free DFP8W: Price

LG Tone Free DFP8W are priced at Euro 179 (approximately Rs 15,900 available via LG Germany’s official website. They are currently available in Charcoal Black, Haze Gold and Pearl White colour. Also Read - iPhone selling in LG stores? Apple is apparently in talks for a new deal 

LG Tone Free DFP8W: Features

LG Tone Free DFP8W sport 8mm dynamic drivers tuned by British audio system maker Meridian. The company claims that the 8mm dynamic drivers are designed to provide consumers with a high-fidelity experience. The earbuds come with three dedicated microphones (two for voice and one for ANC). Also Read - Samsung and LG confirm presence at in-person CES 2022

The Tone Free DFP8W comes with sound modes: Ambient and Chat. They come with an IPX4 sweat and water resistant rating. Apart from that, it also comes with three medical-grade eartips. For gamers, the buds come with a game mode, which can be adjusted and enabled using the LG Tone Free app. The game mode provides gamers with a spatial and immersive sound experience.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2 along with support for multi-pairing with up to five devices. The buds also support Google Fast Pairing and Windows Swift Pair protocols.

The device features touch controls and allows users to access their phones digital voice assistants. The company claims that you will be able to get up to 10 hours of usage from the earbuds without ANC, and the case will provide an additional up to 14 hours of backup without ANC.

The bundled charging case supports both wired and wireless charging. It can fast charge and deliver up to an hour of music playback in just five minutes. Over and above, it comes with an ultraviolet (UV) light, which the company claims can remove 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria on the speaker membranes in five minutes.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 3, 2021 5:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

9 new games join Xbox Game Pass in July; 8 leave the platform

LG Tone Free DFP8W with UVnano and ANC launched: Price, specifications

Windows 11 will change the iconic Blue Screen of Death to Black

This face mask can detect if you are COVID-19 positive: Here's how it works

Reliance Jio launches Emergency Data Loan facility: How to use

All Vi plans under Rs 500 available in India

Realme and Dizo have built strong supply chain, after sales support to meet demand

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Apple iPhone turns 14: Look back at the first iPhone that Steve Jobs launched

Windows 11: How to join Windows Insider Program, check desktop compatibility with next-gen Windows OS

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG Tone Free DFP8W with UVnano and ANC launched: Price, specifications

Wearables

LG Tone Free DFP8W with UVnano and ANC launched: Price, specifications
LG offers customers health and wellness gift vouchers of up to Rs 20,000: Details here

Deals

LG offers customers health and wellness gift vouchers of up to Rs 20,000: Details here
iPhone selling in LG stores? Apple is apparently in talks for a new deal

News

iPhone selling in LG stores? Apple is apparently in talks for a new deal
Samsung and LG confirm presence at in-person CES 2022

News

Samsung and LG confirm presence at in-person CES 2022
Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally

News

Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire से हटाई गई पावरफुल गन M82B, जानें क्या है वजह

Battlegrounds Mobile India का Daily Fortune Pack इंवेट हुआ रद्द, जानें दोबारा कब होगा शुरू

Nokia X60 में नहीं होगा HarmonyOS सॉफ्टवेयर, Huawei ने किया कंफर्म

Battlegrounds Mobile India का जलवा, लॉन्च के कुछ घंटे में ही 1 करोड़ बार हुआ डाउनलोड

OnePlus के नए स्मार्टफोन्स में मिलेगा Oppo ColorOS? कंपनी ने किया साफ

Latest Videos

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

News

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!
How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Features

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate
Realme Narzo 30 5G first look

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 5G first look
Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

News

9 new games join Xbox Game Pass in July; 8 leave the platform
Gaming
9 new games join Xbox Game Pass in July; 8 leave the platform
LG Tone Free DFP8W with UVnano and ANC launched: Price, specifications

Wearables

LG Tone Free DFP8W with UVnano and ANC launched: Price, specifications
Windows 11 will change the iconic Blue Screen of Death to Black

Laptops

Windows 11 will change the iconic Blue Screen of Death to Black
This face mask can detect if you are COVID-19 positive: Here's how it works

News

This face mask can detect if you are COVID-19 positive: Here's how it works
Reliance Jio launches Emergency Data Loan facility: How to use

Telecom

Reliance Jio launches Emergency Data Loan facility: How to use

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers