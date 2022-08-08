LG's latest UV cleaning Tone Free earbuds come with AirPods' best feature

LG may have exited the smartphone business, but it still sells accessories. One of the star products that LG sells is Tone Free. The company has now added a new pair of wireless earbuds to that series, but this time with a significant feature. Besides their signature UVnano-powered sanitising feature, the new LG Tone Free FP9 earbuds come with Dolby Head Tracking. This is similar to the dynamic head tracking available on Apple AirPods and is perhaps their best feature.

According to LG, Dolby Head Tracking on the new Tone Free FP9 “recalibrates the sound as users move their heads for a more natural sound experience.” Spatial audio with head tracking allows for a more immersive experience. In other words, you will be able to distinguish the sounds in music, as well as the location of the instrument they come from. Head tracking brings a dynamic experience to that, so when you turn your head while wearing the earbuds, the audio changes.

“Listeners will feel like they are in the centre of the scene and experience a whole new level of audio immersion whether they are listening to music, watching movies, enjoying favourite streaming series or playing video games,” said LG. The company said the new T90s come with an audio visualiser designed by Dolby specifically for earbuds, making them the first such pair of earbuds. To put it in perspective, Apple’s AirPods and Beats, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds 2, and Buds Live support head tracking. Google has also planned to introduce the feature on the Pixel Buds Pro.

Besides its new feature, the LG Tone Free FP9 bring the staple features such as active noise cancellation and the bacteria-killing UVnano charging case. The LG Tone Free FP9 earbuds come with 9 hours of battery life with adaptive ANC turned off and 18 hours of runtime from the charging case.

If you are interested in the new LG Tone Free FP9 earbuds, you will have to wait. LG has not announced the price for the new earbuds as of now. However, the company has said the earbuds will come in September.