comscore LG's latest UV cleaning Tone Free earbuds come with AirPods' best feature
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Lgs Latest Uv Cleaning Tone Free Earbuds Come With Airpods Best Feature
News

LG's latest UV cleaning Tone Free earbuds come with AirPods' best feature

Wearables

LG Tone Free FP9's latest model comes with Dolby Head Tracking, similar to the dynamic head tracking available on Apple AirPods.

lgtonefree

LG may have exited the smartphone business, but it still sells accessories. One of the star products that LG sells is Tone Free. The company has now added a new pair of wireless earbuds to that series, but this time with a significant feature. Besides their signature UVnano-powered sanitising feature, the new LG Tone Free FP9 earbuds come with Dolby Head Tracking. This is similar to the dynamic head tracking available on Apple AirPods and is perhaps their best feature.

According to LG, Dolby Head Tracking on the new Tone Free FP9 “recalibrates the sound as users move their heads for a more natural sound experience.” Spatial audio with head tracking allows for a more immersive experience. In other words, you will be able to distinguish the sounds in music, as well as the location of the instrument they come from. Head tracking brings a dynamic experience to that, so when you turn your head while wearing the earbuds, the audio changes.

“Listeners will feel like they are in the centre of the scene and experience a whole new level of audio immersion whether they are listening to music, watching movies, enjoying favourite streaming series or playing video games,” said LG. The company said the new T90s come with an audio visualiser designed by Dolby specifically for earbuds, making them the first such pair of earbuds. To put it in perspective, Apple’s AirPods and Beats, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds 2, and Buds Live support head tracking. Google has also planned to introduce the feature on the Pixel Buds Pro.

Besides its new feature, the LG Tone Free FP9 bring the staple features such as active noise cancellation and the bacteria-killing UVnano charging case. The LG Tone Free FP9 earbuds come with 9 hours of battery life with adaptive ANC turned off and 18 hours of runtime from the charging case.

If you are interested in the new LG Tone Free FP9 earbuds, you will have to wait. LG has not announced the price for the new earbuds as of now. However, the company has said the earbuds will come in September.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 8, 2022 11:48 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

LG's latest UV cleaning Tone Free earbuds come with AirPods' best feature
Wearables
LG's latest UV cleaning Tone Free earbuds come with AirPods' best feature
Hackers took advantage of bug to get user data, confirms Twitter

Apps

Hackers took advantage of bug to get user data, confirms Twitter

Motorola Moto G62 India launch is on August 11: Everything to know

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G62 India launch is on August 11: Everything to know

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: View pics of all colour variants with prices

Photo Gallery

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: View pics of all colour variants with prices

Tata Motors EV subsidiary buys Ford India s Gujarat plant for Rs 726 crore

automobile

Tata Motors EV subsidiary buys Ford India s Gujarat plant for Rs 726 crore

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Hackers took advantage of bug to get user data, confirms Twitter

Motorola Moto G62 India launch is on August 11: Everything to know

Tata Motors EV subsidiary buys Ford India s Gujarat plant for Rs 726 crore

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched in India at Rs 1,49,999: Check all prices, variants, features

Jio launches its streaming service for gamers called JioGamesWatch

5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy this Friendships Day

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, 40% off on smartphones

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Friendships Day 2022: 5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy

Features

Friendships Day 2022: 5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, Smartphones Upto 40% Off, Check out the video to know the Offers

Features

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, Smartphones Upto 40% Off, Check out the video to know the Offers
YouTube's New Experimental Feature Update: It Will Let You Zoom In Videos Now, Watch Video for Details

News

YouTube's New Experimental Feature Update: It Will Let You Zoom In Videos Now, Watch Video for Details
Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here

News

Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999