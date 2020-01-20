Louis Vuitton True Wireless earbuds launched for $1,090

French Fashion house Louis Vuitton has just launched a successor of its True Wireless earbuds in the market. Horizon Earphones, the latest True Wireless earbuds from Louis Vuitton and Master & Dynamic comes with several improvements. These improvements include both design as well as feature updates. In addition to the usual improvements, the earbuds also come with a new price tag in accordance with the improvements. Taking a closer look at the announcement, we realize that both the brands have priced the earbuds at $1,090. This amounts to more than Rs 77,000 at the time of writing.

Louis Vuitton True Wireless earbuds details

According to a report from Engadget, Louis Vuitton, and Master & Dynamic is simply selling the “Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus” earbuds. This pair of earbuds are priced at just $299 instead of the $1,090 price tag. The only difference is likely the Louis Vuitton branding along with new color options. These color options include Neon Yellow, Black, White, Red, and Pink along with Louis Vuitton monogram. Some also come with a signature flower design with a metallic finish. Talking about the features, we now get 10 hours of battery backup along with a new “ambient listening” mode for in-person conversations. The new generation also comes with improved active noise cancellation.

Talking about other features, the companies have also added more sensitive microphones for phone calls or other voice-related features. The company has also provided a new wireless charging-compatible case along with the earbuds. In addition, this case will provide an additional 20 more hours of battery backup in addition to the 10 hours.

The company also revealed that it has given particular attention to the earphone cases in the market. As per the announcement, each case will come with a Sapphire glass lid along with a Ceramic base. The earphones also come with Bluetooth 5.0 protocol for improved connectivity. Interested buyers can head to Louis Vuitton to make the purchase.