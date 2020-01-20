comscore Louis Vuitton True Wireless earbuds launched for $1,090 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Louis Vuitton True Wireless earbuds launched, available for over Rs 75,000
News

Louis Vuitton True Wireless earbuds launched, available for over Rs 75,000

Wearables

Horizon Earphones, the latest True Wireless earbuds from Louis Vuitton and Master & Dynamic comes with several improvements. In addition to the usual improvements, the Louis Vuitton True Wireless earbuds also come with a new price tag.

  • Published: January 20, 2020 8:09 PM IST
Louis Vuitton True Wireless earbuds

French Fashion house Louis Vuitton has just launched a successor of its True Wireless earbuds in the market. Horizon Earphones, the latest True Wireless earbuds from Louis Vuitton and Master & Dynamic comes with several improvements. These improvements include both design as well as feature updates. In addition to the usual improvements, the earbuds also come with a new price tag in accordance with the improvements. Taking a closer look at the announcement, we realize that both the brands have priced the earbuds at $1,090. This amounts to more than Rs 77,000 at the time of writing.

Related Stories


Louis Vuitton True Wireless earbuds details

According to a report from Engadget, Louis Vuitton, and Master & Dynamic is simply selling the “Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus” earbuds. This pair of earbuds are priced at just $299 instead of the $1,090 price tag. The only difference is likely the Louis Vuitton branding along with new color options. These color options include Neon Yellow, Black, White, Red, and Pink along with Louis Vuitton monogram. Some also come with a signature flower design with a metallic finish. Talking about the features, we now get 10 hours of battery backup along with a new “ambient listening” mode for in-person conversations. The new generation also comes with improved active noise cancellation.

Watch: Realme Buds Air Review

Talking about other features, the companies have also added more sensitive microphones for phone calls or other voice-related features. The company has also provided a new wireless charging-compatible case along with the earbuds. In addition, this case will provide an additional 20 more hours of battery backup in addition to the 10 hours.

Apple tops True Wireless Headset market in 2019; Xiaomi and Samsung trail behind

Also Read

Apple tops True Wireless Headset market in 2019; Xiaomi and Samsung trail behind

The company also revealed that it has given particular attention to the earphone cases in the market. As per the announcement, each case will come with a Sapphire glass lid along with a Ceramic base. The earphones also come with Bluetooth 5.0 protocol for improved connectivity. Interested buyers can head to Louis Vuitton to make the purchase.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 20, 2020 8:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Louis Vuitton True Wireless earbuds launched for $1,090
Wearables
Louis Vuitton True Wireless earbuds launched for $1,090
Nubia Red Magic phone clears 3C certification, to support 55W charger

News

Nubia Red Magic phone clears 3C certification, to support 55W charger

Realme UI First Impressions

Features

Realme UI First Impressions

Tencent, Black Shark to make new gaming phone

Gaming

Tencent, Black Shark to make new gaming phone

BSNL broadband users can enjoy 4 months for free: Here's the offer

Telecom

BSNL broadband users can enjoy 4 months for free: Here's the offer

Most Popular

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic phone clears 3C certification, to support 55W charger

Instagram IGTV button will soon be invisible: Here's why

OnePlus 8 Pro leak reveals 120Hz option in settings

Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro updates rolling out

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch by mid-February in India

Realme UI: A look at new features

Realme UI First Impressions

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Louis Vuitton True Wireless earbuds launched for $1,090

Wearables

Louis Vuitton True Wireless earbuds launched for $1,090
Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds launched in India

News

Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds launched in India
Apple tops True Wireless Headset market in 2019

News

Apple tops True Wireless Headset market in 2019
Portronics wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,499

News

Portronics wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,499
Xech Speaker Pods Review

Review

Xech Speaker Pods Review

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : Huawei ने Google को चुनौती देने के लिए TomTom से पार्टनशिप किए जाने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Huawei ने नेविगेशन और डिजिटल मैपिंग कंपनी TomTom के साथ की पार्टनशिप

PUBG खेलते हुए प्लेयर को आया हार्ट अटैक, इलाज के दौरान हुई मौत

WhatsApp के एंड्रॉयड बीटा को मिला एनीमेटेड स्टीकर फीचर, डार्क मोड भी हुआ अपडेट

Apple के 2020 सीरीज के iPhones में हो सकता है इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर

News

Nubia Red Magic phone clears 3C certification, to support 55W charger
News
Nubia Red Magic phone clears 3C certification, to support 55W charger
Instagram IGTV button will soon be invisible: Here's why

News

Instagram IGTV button will soon be invisible: Here's why
OnePlus 8 Pro leak reveals 120Hz option in settings

News

OnePlus 8 Pro leak reveals 120Hz option in settings
Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro updates rolling out

News

Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro updates rolling out
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch by mid-February in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch by mid-February in India