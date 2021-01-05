India audio accessory maker Lumiford has announced another pair of truly wireless earbuds called the Lumiford Max T85 Advanced Wireless Earphones in the country. Read on to know more about the new audio product by the company. Also Read - Lumiford XP70 wireless earphones launched in India: Price, features and more

Lumiford Max T85 Price, Availability

The Lumiford Max T85 comes with a price tag of Rs. 5,999 and falls in the budget price bracket. However, the product is still not listed on the company’s website. Hence, there is no word on its availability details at the time of writing.

Lumiford Max T85 Features, Specs

The Max T85 TWS pair comes with 10mm extra-base drivers and comes with hands-free calling functionality. It features a binaural call function for the ease of watching videos and making calls.

It comes with an Apple AirPods-like design with a stem form factor and comes with support for smart touch controls to play/pause songs, increase/decrease volume, take/cancel calls, and more.

Speaking on the new launch, Mr. Abhijit Bhattacharjee, CEO, Lumiford Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to launch our latest innovation, the Max T85 Advanced Wireless Earphones. With top-notch features like its intelligently-crafted charging case, ergonomic design, and extra bass drivers, we have endeavored to meet all the needs of our evolved target base. We believe that this is the perfect set of advanced wireless earphones to set yourself free and experience the next level in earphone technology!”

Each earbud is backed by a 35mAh battery while the case is backed by a 500mAh battery. The pair is expected to provide a playback time or calling time of four hours with 1.2 hours of charging. It also supports a USB Type-C port for charging, which is a good addition. Additionally, it comes with a frequency range of 20 Hz – 20 kHz and a 10mm transmission range.

The Lumiford Max T85 earbuds are available in a single Pristine White color.