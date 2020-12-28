Home-grown company Lumiford has launched a new pair of wireless earphones called the Lumiford XP70 in the country. The new product has been launched as part of the company’s cutting-edge XploriaHD series. Also Read - Realme Buds Wireless Pro review: Best under Rs 5,000?

Lumiford XP70 Features, price and more

The Lumiford XP70 sports a sleek and lightweight design and comes with a smart magnetic control system for users to easily play/pause music, answer/reject calls, and power on/off the device. Also Read - Xiaomi launches Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro: Price and specifications

It is powered by the A2DP Audio Technology and comes equipped with extra bass drivers for bass-centric audio output. Technically-speaking, it gets a 10m transmission range and 20Hz-20KHz speaker frequency response. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India: Check price

Speaking on the new launch, Mr. Abhijit Bhattacharjee, CEO, Lumiford Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are amidst a revolution in technology where users are getting access to the highest levels of convenience, thus catapulting their expectations from consumer tech brands. With our offerings, we are not only meeting but exceeding these expectations. Our latest launch, the XP70 advanced wireless earphones offer the perfect combination of looks and power, which will definitely appeal to the new-age buyers. We are looking forward to the response on these earphones!”

The pair also comes with 8mm dynamic drivers along with a 160mAh battery, which is slated to offer a 10-hour playback and talk time. The charging time is claimed to be up to 2 hours and the standby time is claimed to up to 350 hours.

The Lumiford XP70 comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,599 and falls under the sub-5K price range. However, there is no word on the availability details at the time of writing.