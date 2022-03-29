comscore Man arrested for stalking girlfriend using Apple Watch
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Man arrested for tracking girlfriend’s whereabouts using Apple Watch
News

Man arrested for tracking girlfriend’s whereabouts using Apple Watch

Wearables

Not just AirTags but Apple Watch can also be used as a snooping device. Here's how.

Apple Watch

Image: Pixabay

Apple recently rolled out a major update to AirTags that brings more stringent anti-stalking features to the device. The update was essentially aimed at preventing the AirTags from being used as a snooping device. Little did the company know that stalkers would turn the Apple Watch into a stalking device. Also Read - Apple iPad Pro 2022 might to come with Apple M2 chip and MagSafe support

WSMV4 reports that the police recently arrested a 29-year-old man, Lawrence Welch, from Nashville, Tennessee in the US for using an Apple Watch for tracking his girlfriend’s location by attaching the device to her car. The affidavit submitted by the police shows that Welch has been charged with attaching an electronic tracking device to his girlfriend’s vehicle.
The police said that Welch was able to track his girlfriend’s location owing to the Life360 app, which they used to track each other’s whereabouts. However, she used to deactivate the app before going to the Family Safety Centre. Also Read - Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13, more: Report

On this occasion, the victim turned off the location tracking feature in the app, following which the boyfriend kept calling her and messaging her to know her whereabouts. Welch eventually came to the Family Safety Centre and instead of coming inside, he squatted near the tire of his girlfriend’s car, which is when the security at the centre got suspicious and called the police. Also Read - Apple, Google close loophole that allowed Russians to use payment services

When the police arrived at the location, they found Welch squatting besides the front passenger tire of the victim’s car. Upon inspecting the vehicle, they found an Apple Watch attached to the tire’s spokes. Welch later identified the watch as his. Following this discovery, the police arrested him for attaching a tracking device to his girlfriend’s vehicle and stalking her.

Later, the victim told the police that her boyfriend had threatened to kill her multiple times in the past, which is why she came to the Family Safety Centre.The report also says that this is not the first time that Welch is facing charges from the police. He is facing two domestic assault charges from events that happened in July 2021, which also led to an arrest in December last year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 29, 2022 5:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?
News
Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?
IPL 202: How to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals match today

How To

IPL 202: How to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals match today

Netflix hindi films and series that will release in the coming months

Photo Gallery

Netflix hindi films and series that will release in the coming months

Upcoming Netflix Hindi films/series: Mai, CAT, Dasvi and more

Photo Gallery

Upcoming Netflix Hindi films/series: Mai, CAT, Dasvi and more

Apex Legends Warriors Collection event: Upgrades to PS5, Xbox Series S/X, new map, rewards, and more

Gaming

Apex Legends Warriors Collection event: Upgrades to PS5, Xbox Series S/X, new map, rewards, and more

Samsung unveils new Galaxy A-series smartphones in India: Check details here

Mobiles

Samsung unveils new Galaxy A-series smartphones in India: Check details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Mahindra reveals four exclusive Thar NFTs: How to buy

Apple's upcoming iPad Pro might debut in Fall of 2022

Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's what we could expect

Motorola Frontier new images leak, expected to come with Samsung 200MP sensor: Here's what we know so far

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Man arrested for stalking girlfriend using Apple Watch

Wearables

Man arrested for stalking girlfriend using Apple Watch
Apple's upcoming iPad Pro might debut in Fall of 2022

News

Apple's upcoming iPad Pro might debut in Fall of 2022
Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13: Report

News

Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13: Report
Apple, Google close stop Russians from using payment services

News

Apple, Google close stop Russians from using payment services
Here s why Apple CEO Tim Cook is talking about 40 photobuffs from Tamil Nadu

News

Here s why Apple CEO Tim Cook is talking about 40 photobuffs from Tamil Nadu

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX OB33 अपडेट में आया नया कैरेक्टर- Kenta, जानें क्या है इसकी खासियत

Mahindra Thar NFT सीरीज हुई लॉन्च, हासिल करने के लिए करना होगा यह काम

BGMI में इस महीने ऐसे पा सकते हैं फ्री इमोट, गेम को बनाते हैं मजेदार

दो सप्ताह के लिए फ्री मिल रहा Call of Duty: Vanguard का Multiplayer मोड

Realme Pad Mini के स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक, मिल सकती है 6,400mAh बैटरी

Latest Videos

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

News

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price
WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

News

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video
This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

News

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video
Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Features

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

News

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?
News
Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?
Mahindra reveals four exclusive Thar NFTs: How to buy

automobile

Mahindra reveals four exclusive Thar NFTs: How to buy
Apple's upcoming iPad Pro might debut in Fall of 2022

News

Apple's upcoming iPad Pro might debut in Fall of 2022
Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's what we could expect

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's what we could expect
Motorola Frontier new images leak, expected to come with Samsung 200MP sensor: Here's what we know so far

Mobiles

Motorola Frontier new images leak, expected to come with Samsung 200MP sensor: Here's what we know so far

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers