comscore Massive Pixel Watch leak reveals pre-order date and Fitbit offer
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Massive Pixel Watch Leak Reveals Pre Order Date And Fitbit Offer
News

Massive Pixel Watch leak reveals pre-order date and Fitbit offer

Wearables

The Pixel Watch was spotted on Amazon with six months of Fitbit Premium for free, corroborating a deep Fitbit integration in the upcoming Google watch.

pixelwatchleak

Google has an event scheduled for October 6 where it will unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones after announcing them back at the I/O conference in May. Tagging along will be Google’s first smartwatch called the Pixel Watch. Google has been pretty upfront about the Pixel phones and the watch, revealing their design and features left, right, and centre. But rumours have told whatever was not out in the open, leaving nothing to the imagination. After the price leak of the Pixel 7 duo, Amazon briefly listed the Pixel Watch with its price and offer. Also Read - Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 will kick off on October 5: Top deals to expect

The listing of the Google Pixel Watch appeared for a very brief time on Amazon Germany, according to SmartDroid. But people were quick enough to not only take screenshots but also go through the entire listing to find out that Google may be planning to bundle the Pixel Watch with Fitbit freebies. Also Read - BSNL to launch 5G service in August next year

Freebies and price

The Pixel Watch was spotted on Amazon with six months of Fitbit Premium for free, corroborating a deep Fitbit integration in the upcoming Google watch. A free Fitbit Premium subscription is typical with new Fitbit smartwatches, but now that Google owns Fitbit and the Pixel Watch is its first smartwatch, it makes sense for the company to extend the perk for Wear OS. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro pre-booking in India will open on the launch day

Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch was listed on Amazon at a price of EUR 356.79, which translates to roughly Rs 29,000. On the other hand, a previous leak suggested the US price of the Pixel Watch would be $349, which also is roughly Rs 29,000. Although the translated price of the Pixel Watch to Indian Rupees makes it a rival to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Fossil Gen 6, and Apple Watch SE, Google has not said whether or not it will bring the Pixel Watch to India.

We can expect the Pixel Watch to be an Apple Watch competitor based on leaks, but if the leaked price turns out to be true, this could undercut Apple Watch. Amazon’s listing for the Pixel Watch also reveals its specifications and features, such as real-time heart rate monitoring, smart home automation support, workout modes, emergency dialling, 5ATM water resistance, Fast Pair for Pixel Buds, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the display.

  • Published Date: October 2, 2022 3:03 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 will kick off on October 5: Top deals to expect
Deals
Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 will kick off on October 5: Top deals to expect
BSNL will launch its 5G services next year, says telecom minister

Telecom

BSNL will launch its 5G services next year, says telecom minister

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro pre-booking in India will open on the launch day

Mobiles

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro pre-booking in India will open on the launch day

Realme phones receiving new software that enables Jio 5G

Mobiles

Realme phones receiving new software that enables Jio 5G

Attention Airtel users! 5G will be available in 8 Indian cities from today

Telecom

Attention Airtel users! 5G will be available in 8 Indian cities from today

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Massive Pixel Watch leak reveals pre-order date and Fitbit offer

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 will kick off on October 5: Top deals to expect

BSNL will launch its 5G services next year, says telecom minister

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro pre-booking in India will open on the launch day

Realme phones receiving new software that enables Jio 5G

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?

News

Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers

Features

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers
WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details

News

WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details
iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!

Features

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!