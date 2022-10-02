Massive Pixel Watch leak reveals pre-order date and Fitbit offer

Google has an event scheduled for October 6 where it will unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones after announcing them back at the I/O conference in May. Tagging along will be Google’s first smartwatch called the Pixel Watch. Google has been pretty upfront about the Pixel phones and the watch, revealing their design and features left, right, and centre. But rumours have told whatever was not out in the open, leaving nothing to the imagination. After the price leak of the Pixel 7 duo, Amazon briefly listed the Pixel Watch with its price and offer. Also Read - Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 will kick off on October 5: Top deals to expect

The listing of the Google Pixel Watch appeared for a very brief time on Amazon Germany, according to SmartDroid. But people were quick enough to not only take screenshots but also go through the entire listing to find out that Google may be planning to bundle the Pixel Watch with Fitbit freebies.

Freebies and price

The Pixel Watch was spotted on Amazon with six months of Fitbit Premium for free, corroborating a deep Fitbit integration in the upcoming Google watch. A free Fitbit Premium subscription is typical with new Fitbit smartwatches, but now that Google owns Fitbit and the Pixel Watch is its first smartwatch, it makes sense for the company to extend the perk for Wear OS.

Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch was listed on Amazon at a price of EUR 356.79, which translates to roughly Rs 29,000. On the other hand, a previous leak suggested the US price of the Pixel Watch would be $349, which also is roughly Rs 29,000. Although the translated price of the Pixel Watch to Indian Rupees makes it a rival to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Fossil Gen 6, and Apple Watch SE, Google has not said whether or not it will bring the Pixel Watch to India.

We can expect the Pixel Watch to be an Apple Watch competitor based on leaks, but if the leaked price turns out to be true, this could undercut Apple Watch. Amazon’s listing for the Pixel Watch also reveals its specifications and features, such as real-time heart rate monitoring, smart home automation support, workout modes, emergency dialling, 5ATM water resistance, Fast Pair for Pixel Buds, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the display.