Maxima Max Pro X6 smartwatch launched in India at Rs 3,999: Take a look at its specs

Maxima Max Pro X6 is priced at Rs 3,999. It sports a 1.7-inch super bright HD display and is powered by the Realtek RTL8762D chipset.

  Published: November 1, 2021 7:51 PM IST
Maxima Max Pro X6

Maxima Max Pro X6 smartwatch has been launched in India and is available in multiple colour variants including black, silver, gold with peach strap, and gold with a black strap at Rs 3,999.

“We always work obsessively on our products throughout the development process and with regard to the X6, our primary focus was to ensure a great smartwatch with terrific calling functions. So we left no stone unturned to ensure that the X6 has an excellent speaker and mic – which is a notch above what is available in the market in our target segment,” Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner of Maxima Watches, said in a statement.

Under the hood, the smartwatch features a Realtek RTL8762D chipset. It connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth v5.0 and is compatible with devices featuring iOS 9.0 or Android 5.0 and above.

The watch features a 1.7-inch super bright HD screen, topping 400 Nits for an incredible viewing experience, ensuring zero viewing problems, even on the sunniest of days, the company claims.

Max Pro X6 also has a Bluetooth calling feature and comes with an inbuilt mic and a high-definition speaker.

For those who like to keep a track of their health, the watch comes geared with an intelligent AI Sleep Monitor and SpO2/ Continuous Heart Rate Monitor as well.

It also connects smoothly with the Da Fit app which provides accurate motion recording, sleeping details, and exercise analysis, the company claims.

(With IANS inputs)

  Published Date: November 1, 2021 7:51 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

AMOLED स्क्रीन और GPS जैसे फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च हुई Huawei Watch Fit: जानें कीमत और खासियत

Free Fire Season 42 Free Pass में मिलेंगे ढेरों फ्री रिवॉर्ड, जानें पूरी लिस्ट

फ्री फायर के इंडियन सर्वर पर आज फ्री मिलेंगे M14 Killspark Shinobi गन स्किन समेत ढेरों रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे

एंड-टु-एंड एन्क्रिप्शन के बावजूद कैसे लीक हो जाती हैं WhatsApp चैट?

Instagram ने लॉन्च किया Diwali-Special Stickers और स्टोरी फीचर, जैने कैसे करें यूज

