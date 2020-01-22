MEE Audio X6 truly wireless earbuds launched in India

MEE Audio has launched a new truly wireless earbuds in India. The new true wireless earbuds are the first from the company. It comes as the company expands beyond wireless audio products to embrace truly wireless audio devices as well. In the past few months, we have seen a number of brands launch their own truly wireless earbuds in the market. MEE Audio X10 truly wireless earbuds come with IPX5 sweat resistance and offer up to 23 hours of battery life.

MEE Audio X10 launched in India: Price, Features

The MEE Audio X10 has been launched in India at a retail price of Rs 4,999. They come with a one-year warranty and are available online via Headphone Zone. The true wireless earbuds are equipped with 5mm HD microdrivers that are tuned for deep bass, warm mid and crystal clear highs. The company even claims that these are the “best-sounding truly wireless earbuds” in the market.

The MEE Audio X6 supports Bluetooth 5.0 and offers IPX5 sweat-resistance, which will protect it during workouts. The earbuds are rated to offer up to 4.5 hours of playback per charge. With the charging case, you can get additional 18 hours of playback. The MEE Audio X6 true wireless earbuds are rated for a total of 23 hours on a single charge. The earbuds also come with dedicated controls for calls, media and volume. There is also a 1-button access for digital assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.

Other features supported by MEE Audio X6 include instant connect and automatic power on for seamless connection. The company claims the device uses third generation truly wireless technology. The TWS earbuds charge via USB Type-C port and the charging case has a built-in battery indicator. The earbuds come included with USB Type-C charging cable and three pairs of eartips. They work with operating range of up to 30 feet.