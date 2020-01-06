comscore Suunto 7 is the first Wear OS smartwatch with Sports Mode | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Meet Suunto 7, the first Wear OS smartwatch with Snapdragon 3100's Sports Mode
News

Meet Suunto 7, the first Wear OS smartwatch with Snapdragon 3100's Sports Mode

Wearables

Sports Brand Suunto launches the first Wear OS smartwatch that features Snapdragon 3100's sports mode for increasing battery life during activity tracking.

  • Published: January 6, 2020 5:11 PM IST
suunto-7-2

The Apple Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series are the go-to smartwatches for consumers right now. However, except these two brands, people haven’t really connected with most other smartwatches yet. One of the major reasons for this is Google’s Wear OS. Android’s wearable counterpart has been disappointing people over the months and various versions.

Related Stories


The OS is not open-sourced like Android and is known to drain the battery on watches super quickly. The leaked, upcoming Snapdragon 3300 may prove to be the game-changer. But since it hasn’t released yet, we are currently not considering it.

Watch: 5 Products Xiaomi should launch in India

Another reason apart from Wear OS’s flaws is the comparatively inferior Qualcomm hardware offered by brands unlike Apple, Samsung and Huawei. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100, which is the latest Snapdragon wearable processor also suffers from poor battery life. To counter the swiftly diminishing battery, Qualcomm announced a “Sports Mode” in mid-2019. 6 months later, we finally have the Suunto 7.

Suunto 7 smartwatch: Features

Suunto 7 is the newest wearable tech from Suunto, a sports brand. The Suunto 7 has 70 dedicated sports tracking modes. These span across everyday activities like walking and running to more unique activities like skiing and surfing. The new sports mode of the Snapdragon 3100 enables up to 12 hours of continuous GPS and sports tracking. Further, on regular use, the sports mode offers 48-hour battery life. The Suunto 7 is also protected by Gorilla Glass. However, which version of Gorilla Glass is used is still under wraps.

RedmiBook may come soon to India; Xiaomi registers trademark

Also Read

RedmiBook may come soon to India; Xiaomi registers trademark

The smartwatch is also water-resistant to 50 meters, or about 165 feet. The Suunto 7 has a stainless-steel dial that you can use along with various strap options. These include silicon, leather and textile bands. The watch is priced at USD 479 (about Rs 34,478). The watch can be bought on the company’s online store. If you want to get your hands on one, pre-orders start today i.e. January 6. The watches will ship starting January 31.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 6, 2020 5:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details
News
Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details
Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020

News

Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020

Huami Amazfit T-Rex renders teased ahead of launch

Wearables

Huami Amazfit T-Rex renders teased ahead of launch

OnePlus 6 in Wood and Canvas Blue color shown by designer

News

OnePlus 6 in Wood and Canvas Blue color shown by designer

Suunto 7, the first Wear OS watch with Sports Mode

Wearables

Suunto 7, the first Wear OS watch with Sports Mode

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details

Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020

OnePlus 6 in Wood and Canvas Blue color shown by designer

Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free

Realme 5i with quad cameras launched: Check features, price, sale details and more

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Suunto 7, the first Wear OS watch with Sports Mode

Wearables

Suunto 7, the first Wear OS watch with Sports Mode
Snapdragon Wear 3300 SoC may launch soon

Wearables

Snapdragon Wear 3300 SoC may launch soon
Xiaomi Mi Watch design and software features detailed in a real-life video

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch design and software features detailed in a real-life video
Moto 360 smartwatch with circular display announced

Wearables

Moto 360 smartwatch with circular display announced
Xiaomi Mi Watch powered by Wear OS could launch soon

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch powered by Wear OS could launch soon

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Y6s स्मार्टफोन एंड्रॉइड 9 Pie और 6.09 इंच डिस्प्ले के साथ लॉन्च, जानें डिटेल्स

itel A25 भारत में 100 दिनों की रिप्लेसमेंट वारंटी के साथ 3,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Whatsapp के डिलीट हुए मैसेज को ऐसे पढ़ें

Xbox One Series X कंसोल से बेहतर होगा अपकमिंग Sony PlayStation 5!

Xiaomi Redmi K20 के लिए खुशखबरी, Android 10 बेस्ड MIUI 11 स्टेबल अपडेट मिली

News

Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details
News
Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details
Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020

News

Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020
OnePlus 6 in Wood and Canvas Blue color shown by designer

News

OnePlus 6 in Wood and Canvas Blue color shown by designer
Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free

News

Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free
Realme 5i with quad cameras launched: Check features, price, sale details and more

News

Realme 5i with quad cameras launched: Check features, price, sale details and more