The Apple Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series are the go-to smartwatches for consumers right now. However, except these two brands, people haven’t really connected with most other smartwatches yet. One of the major reasons for this is Google’s Wear OS. Android’s wearable counterpart has been disappointing people over the months and various versions.

The OS is not open-sourced like Android and is known to drain the battery on watches super quickly. The leaked, upcoming Snapdragon 3300 may prove to be the game-changer. But since it hasn’t released yet, we are currently not considering it.

Another reason apart from Wear OS’s flaws is the comparatively inferior Qualcomm hardware offered by brands unlike Apple, Samsung and Huawei. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100, which is the latest Snapdragon wearable processor also suffers from poor battery life. To counter the swiftly diminishing battery, Qualcomm announced a “Sports Mode” in mid-2019. 6 months later, we finally have the Suunto 7.

Suunto 7 smartwatch: Features

Suunto 7 is the newest wearable tech from Suunto, a sports brand. The Suunto 7 has 70 dedicated sports tracking modes. These span across everyday activities like walking and running to more unique activities like skiing and surfing. The new sports mode of the Snapdragon 3100 enables up to 12 hours of continuous GPS and sports tracking. Further, on regular use, the sports mode offers 48-hour battery life. The Suunto 7 is also protected by Gorilla Glass. However, which version of Gorilla Glass is used is still under wraps.

The smartwatch is also water-resistant to 50 meters, or about 165 feet. The Suunto 7 has a stainless-steel dial that you can use along with various strap options. These include silicon, leather and textile bands. The watch is priced at USD 479 (about Rs 34,478). The watch can be bought on the company’s online store. If you want to get your hands on one, pre-orders start today i.e. January 6. The watches will ship starting January 31.