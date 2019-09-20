MevoFit has launched its first smart band, which is called MevoFit Drive Run. The newly launched fitness band is priced at Rs 4,990 in India. Interested customers can buy it either via Amazon India or MevoFit’s official online store. With basic usage, the company claims that the MevoFit Run can deliver up to six days of battery life on a single charge. The band comes in three color options, which includes Blue, Black, and Purple.

It offers support for 24 exercise modes, including cycling, yoga, football, basketball, fitness, tennis, baseball, skiing, dancing and many more. The fitness band can also reportedly track your steps, running, and hiking without your smartphone. It is equipped with a NORDIC 52832 chip.

The wearable comes with 6 customized UI faces. The wearable is also IP67 rated, which means it is water-resistant. It also supports smart notifications for emails, text messages, calls and other social media apps. One can check all the data on the company’s MevoFit Fitness Tracker app. The MevoFit Run features a 0.96-inch TFT colorful display. In addition, the panel operates at 128 x 64 HD resolution.

Speaking at the launch, Khyati Mahajan, Founder and CEO – MevoFit said, “The MevoFit Run is the MevoFit’s first fitness band that comes with inbuilt GPS tracker. It was created to provide a universal product for all the needs of fitness enthusiasts. The band adds value to the fitness regime of the enthusiasts by offering various sport modes. These include walking, running, tennis, cycling and skiing among others. Each of these modes shares the same advanced features to measure and store user data besides also offering hands-free phone notification capabilities.”

Separately, Lenovo recently launched a new Carme (HW25P) smartwatch in India. This wearable comes with a price label of Rs 3,499. Customers can purchase the smartwatch via Flipkart and Croma. It is also IP68 rated, meaning the wearable is waterproof and dustproof. It also comes with a 1.3-inch IPS color display, 2.5D curved design and one-touch sensor. Lenovo’s rival Xiaomi also launched the Mi Band 4 in the country. It is a successor to the Mi Band 3. It comes with big upgrades like a color display and more. Moreover, the Mi Band 4 also offers an AMOLED 2.5D touch display.