comscore MevoFit Drive Run fitness band with color display launched in India: Price
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • MevoFit Drive Run fitness band with color display launched in India: Check price, features
News

MevoFit Drive Run fitness band with color display launched in India: Check price, features

Wearables

The newly launched MenovFit Run fitness band is priced at Rs 4,990 in India. Interested customers can buy it either via Amazon India or MevoFit's official online store.

  • Published: September 20, 2019 5:50 PM IST
MevoFit Run band

MevoFit has launched its first smart band, which is called MevoFit Drive Run. The newly launched fitness band is priced at Rs 4,990 in India. Interested customers can buy it either via Amazon India or MevoFit’s official online store. With basic usage, the company claims that the MevoFit Run can deliver up to six days of battery life on a single charge. The band comes in three color options, which includes Blue, Black, and Purple.

It offers support for 24 exercise modes, including cycling, yoga, football, basketball, fitness, tennis, baseball, skiing, dancing and many more. The fitness band can also reportedly track your steps, running, and hiking without your smartphone. It is equipped with a NORDIC 52832 chip.

Lenovo Carme smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India: Price, features

Also Read

Lenovo Carme smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India: Price, features

The wearable comes with 6 customized UI faces. The wearable is also IP67 rated, which means it is water-resistant. It also supports smart notifications for emails, text messages, calls and other social media apps. One can check all the data on the company’s MevoFit Fitness Tracker app. The MevoFit Run features a 0.96-inch TFT colorful display. In addition, the panel operates at 128 x 64 HD resolution.

Speaking at the launch, Khyati Mahajan, Founder and CEO – MevoFit said, “The MevoFit Run is the MevoFit’s first fitness band that comes with inbuilt GPS tracker. It was created to provide a universal product for all the needs of fitness enthusiasts. The band adds value to the fitness regime of the enthusiasts by offering various sport modes. These include walking, running, tennis, cycling and skiing among others. Each of these modes shares the same advanced features to measure and store user data besides also offering hands-free phone notification capabilities.”

Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 to buy in India in August 2019

Also Read

Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 to buy in India in August 2019

Separately, Lenovo recently launched a new Carme (HW25P) smartwatch in India. This wearable comes with a price label of Rs 3,499. Customers can purchase the smartwatch via Flipkart and Croma. It is also IP68 rated, meaning the wearable is waterproof and dustproof. It also comes with a 1.3-inch IPS color display, 2.5D curved design and one-touch sensor. Lenovo’s rival Xiaomi also launched the Mi Band 4 in the country. It is a successor to the Mi Band 3. It comes with big upgrades like a color display and more. Moreover, the Mi Band 4 also offers an AMOLED 2.5D touch display.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 20, 2019 5:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

MevoFit Drive Run fitness band with color display launched in India: Check price, features
Wearables
MevoFit Drive Run fitness band with color display launched in India: Check price, features
MediaPad M5 Lite to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days

News

MediaPad M5 Lite to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days

OnePlus TV stand images are out and it looks good

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV stand images are out and it looks good

Honor Vera30 Series with Kirin 990 and 5G support to go on sale in Q4

News

Honor Vera30 Series with Kirin 990 and 5G support to go on sale in Q4

Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date

News

Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

MediaPad M5 Lite to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Honor Vera30 Series with Kirin 990 and 5G support to go on sale in Q4

Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date

OnePlus 7T will charge 23 percent faster with Warp Charge 30T

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

MevoFit Drive Run fitness band with color display launched in India: Check price, features

Wearables

MevoFit Drive Run fitness band with color display launched in India: Check price, features
Apple Watch gets ECG feature in India with watchOS 6 update

Wearables

Apple Watch gets ECG feature in India with watchOS 6 update
TicWatch Pro, TicWatch C2 and TicWatch E2 launched in India

Wearables

TicWatch Pro, TicWatch C2 and TicWatch E2 launched in India
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sale in India today via Amazon.in: Check price, features

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sale in India today via Amazon.in: Check price, features
Facebook partners Ray-Ban parent Luxottica to design AR glasses

News

Facebook partners Ray-Ban parent Luxottica to design AR glasses

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Phone Under 10000 : दस हजार रुपये में ये हैं रियलमी के बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite टैबलेट Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale के दौरान होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Redmi 8A की Display Flipkart पर हुई टीज, 25 सितंबर को भारत में होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus 7T स्मार्टफोन Warp Charge 30T के जरिए पहले से 23 प्रतिशत तेजी से होगा चार्ज, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Google Pay ने 6.7 करोड़ मंथली यूजर्स के साथ PhonePe को पीछे छोड़ा


News

MediaPad M5 Lite to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days
News
MediaPad M5 Lite to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days
Honor Vera30 Series with Kirin 990 and 5G support to go on sale in Q4

News

Honor Vera30 Series with Kirin 990 and 5G support to go on sale in Q4
Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date

News

Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date
OnePlus 7T will charge 23 percent faster with Warp Charge 30T

News

OnePlus 7T will charge 23 percent faster with Warp Charge 30T
Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know

News

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know