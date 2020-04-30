The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is still a pretty good deal when it comes to value-for-money in terms of the features it offers. A recent update allowed users to use their Mi Band 4 to unlock their laptops. Now it gets even better. A new firmware update for the Mi Band 4 allows its heart-rate data to be shared with devices or applications. Also Read - Xiaomi may launch its first Dolby Vision supported 65-Inch OLED TV soon

Further, there is also a newly redesigned display settings page in the Mi Fit app. The new display settings page allows users to rate various watch faces they use, similar to rating an app on the play store. This will help users see popular watch faces ahead of others.

The heart-rate sharing feature was also present on the older Mi Band 3 fitness tracker. However, Xiaomi had removed the feature from the Mi Band 4 for some reason. The new update brings it back. The software version for the new firmware update is pr. The update is being rolled out in a phased manner.

It is being now rolled out to users in India and Vietnam. Hence if you haven’t received it yet, you might get it over the next few days. Make sure you’re on the latest version of the Mi Fit app to get the new firmware. If the new firmware is available in your area already, you can find it in Mi Fit under Profile/ Mi Band 4/ Firmware version.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: What we know

In other news, numerous leaks and rumors have begun surfacing around the upcoming Mi Band 5 fitness tracker. The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is expected to feature a larger 1.2-inch AMOLED screen this time. There will also likely be NFC support globally. Partner brand Huami also mentioned that the Mi Band 5 will likely see a 2020 release date. The leaks also suggest a launch in June 2020 for the upcoming Mi Band 5.