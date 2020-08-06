Mi Band 5, Mi Band 4 get new features with Mi Fit 4.4.0 update

Xiaomi recently announced a new version of the Mi Fit application. The app is the companion for Xiaomi’s Mi wearables and Huami’s Amazfit wearables. The new Mi Fit update brings along a few features for both the Mi Band 4 and the Mi Band 5. Also Read - Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Deals on Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon, Mi Band 4, Redmi K20 Pro and more

The new version Mi Fit 4.4.0 is available only on Google Play Store for now. The Apple iPhone series should get an update soon on the App Store. Let’s check out what’s new with the update for both the Mi Band 4 and the Mi Band 5. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 4C launched with color display, heart rate monitor: Price, features

The Mi Band 4 can now display battery percentage on the watch face. For the Mi Band 5, there will also be motion detection which can automatically detect the current state. Meanwhile, there is also a new option to set the dial switch. With that, there are also a few bug fixes for both the Band 4 and Band 5. Also Read - Xiaomi launches Mi TV Stick, Mi Band 5 and Mi Earphones Basic: Check price, features

Mi Band 5 announced in China

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is priced at RMB 189 (around Rs 2,025) in China. The variant with support for NFC is priced at RMB 229 (around Rs 2,500). It comes in four different strap color options including Black, Green, Yellow, and Red. Ahead of the official launch today, Xiaomi had already teased the design of the fitness tracker.

We now know that the new band sports a larger 1.2-inch display, which is bigger than the 0.95-inch display we saw on the Mi Band 4. The new larger display enables support for over 100 animated watch faces with characters from popular animated series such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Case Closed, Hatsune Miku, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

The overall design, however, seems identical to the one that we saw on its predecessor. Xiaomi may have done little with the design of the wearable but it has made a lot of changes on the features front. For starters, the display is brighter and produces dynamic colors compared to its predecessor. It also comes with a new magnetic charging system that attaches to the wearable with the help of two electrodes sticking out of the bottom part. The company also claims that Mi Band 5 now uses professional sensors for improved tracking. With the fitness tracker, you now have the option to track 11 professional sports modes.