Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4 fitness band: Price, specifications compared

The brand's Mi Band series is quite successful in India and Xiaomi is likely to launch new Mi Band 5 in India. Here's how it fares against the Mi Band 4.

  Published: June 12, 2020 12:56 PM IST
Mi Band 5

After a ton of leaks and rumors, Xiaomi has finally made Mi Band 5 official in its home country. The company is yet to confirm the India launch date of the Mi Band 5. We also don’t know whether the wearable will be launched in India or not. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 was initially launched in China and then it was unveiled in the Indian market too. The brand’s Mi Band series is quite successful in India and Xiaomi is likely to launch new Mi Band 5 in India. Read on to know more about how the latest fitness band differs from Mi Band 4.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 5: Price

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India is set at Rs 2,299 in India. This price is for the non-NFC version available in the country. The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was launched with a price label of RMB 189, which is around Rs 2,025 in India. There is also an NFC of the device, which will cost RMB 229 (approximately Rs 2,500).

Mi Band 5: Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 comes with a larger 1.1-inch AMOLED display. The fitness tracker comes in four different strap color options including Black, Green, Yellow, and Red. Xiaomi claims that the NFC variant will deliver 14 days of battery life. The standard version is said to offer up to 20 days on a single charge. The fitness tracker features a heart rate sensor and even has a new Health mode. The latter lets female users track their menstrual cycle, which is a nice addition. As usual, Mi Band 5 users will be able to check notifications and control music on the fitness band.

You will be able to see incoming calls, text, weather updates too. The smart band now also supports the remote-control camera feature and has a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. It comes with Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Activity Index to help track and understand fitness activity. Xiaomi has said that its latest device ships with an improved sleep monitoring system. The wearable offers support for over 100 animated watch faces with characters from popular animated series such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Case Closed, Hatsune Miku, and SpongeBob SquarePants. The NFC support also means that you will be able to make payments via the band.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4: Features, specifications

The Mi Band 4 offers a 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D touch display with 120 x 240 pixels resolution. It comes with a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities. This Mi fitness band was launched in India support for activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running, and walking. It even comes with 5 ATM rating. It can also identify a bunch of swimming strokes, including freestyle, mixed-style, breaststroke, backstroke, and butterfly.

The fitness tracker ships with 512KB of RAM, and up to 16MB of storage. The Mi Band 4 features a 135mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims can last up to 20 days. The wearable’s charger takes less than two hours to fully charge the Mi Band 4, as per the company. There is also a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. It connects to smartphones using Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. It is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 or iOS 9 and above.

