Mi Smart 6, the smart band in Xiaomi's latest wearable list is getting its first update. The new update brings a sleep breathing quality monitoring feature. Available in the Mi Fit app, the feature will check and rate the quality of your breathing during sleep at night.

The feature first spotted by TizenHelp is said to be rolling out to the Mi Fit app. Although Xiaomi mentioned this feature during its 2021 spring hardware event, it wasn't made available in the smart band back then.

The Chinese brand is now enabling it via its Mi Fit app. The update not only brings the sleep breathing monitoring feature, but also includes bug fixes and user experience enhancement as well. The Mi Fit app is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms.

Speaking of the Mi Smart Band 6, the fitness band was launched at Xiaomi’s global event in Beijing on March 29.

Mi Band 6 features, specifications

The all-new Mi Band 6 features a 1.56-inch AMOLED full-touch display with 152 x 486-pixel resolution. The smart band gets a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring, a 24×7 real-time heart-rate monitor, and 30 sports modes. The band also includes six auto-detect activities including indoor treadmill, running, walking, among others. The Mi Band 6 has 50-meter water resistance and offers dozens of watch faces including the three Sponge Bob-themed watch faces.

In terms of backup, the Mi Band 6 packs a 125mAh battery which is claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 14 days. The band gets a magnetic-pin charging solution. The new fitness band from Xiaomi comes in eight colour options- White, Brown, Black, Blue, Orange, Yellow, Green, and Silver colour. As far as pricing is concerned, the Mi Band 6 was launched at Yuan 229 (roughly Rs 2,600). There is an NFC variant as well which costs Yuan 279 (roughly Rs 3,100).