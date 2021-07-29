Mi Band X, a fitness band is likely baking in Xiaomi’s wearable inventory. The supposed fitness band from Xiaomi appeared on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. A leakster shared a poster that appears to be a presentation of the alleged Mi Band X smart band. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 40,000 in July 2021: Mi Notebook 14, Asus VivoBook 14, and more

Mi Band X concept details revealed online

As per the post revealed on Weibo, the Mi Band X will likely have a 360-degree flexible display that will wrap around the wrist. Surprisingly, the band won't follow the custom design of straps or buckles but rather use a magnet to snap on the wrist, as per the report. The tipster shared two images of a presentation with one slide mentioning the 360-degree display. The other image shows a person wearing a transparent device on his wrist. The tipster suggests that the display on the band will be scrollable. The slide also shows that the Mi Band X will be thin and light. If Xiaomi is to bring such a device it wouldn't be the first to apply such a concept. Chinese OEM ZTE showcased the Nubia α (Alpha) wearable at MWC 2019 that came with a bendable OLED panel, a camera, and had eSIM support.

Lenovo back in 2016 took a step further and introduced a concept phone with a flexible screen that could be converted to a watchband. Although the watch didn't take a concrete form, the bendable marvel did grab attention in the tech hub back then. Coming back to the Mi Band X, if Xiaomi is planning to bring this advanced device on deck, it won't be as cheap as its other popular fitness bands.

Xiaomi earlier this year showcased its affordable Mi Band 6 from its popular Mi Band series. The Mi Band 6 hasn't made its way to India yet. Reports predict that the smart band could yet again come with a sweet price like its older siblings. Mi Band 6 sports a large 1.56-inch AMOLED touchscreen display offering a screen resolution of 152 x 486 pixels and a pixel density of 326ppi.The panel has a peak brightness of 450 nits. The fitness band can be submerged up to 50 meters. It ships with a 125mAh battery and is rated to deliver a standby time of up to 14 days. It offers up to 30 sports models and can auto-detect six activities like walking, running, indoor treadmill, among others. The Mi Band 6 was launched in China for a starting price of CNY 229 (around Rs 2,500).