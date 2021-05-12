Mi FlipBuds Pro with ANC confirmed to launch on May 13

Mi FlipBuds Pro, the upcoming true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will soon become a member of Xiaomi’s audio portfolio. Xiaomi recently taking to Weibo shared a poster teasing the new audio product and revealing its launch date. The upcoming Mi FlipBuds Pro will debut in China on May 13. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S launch set for May 13: Specs, expected price in India, livestream link, more

As per the poster shared by Xiaomi on Weibo via its Xiaomi Smart Life account, the new Mi FlipBuds Pro will feature a stem design with in-ear tips, a pattern that is common these days in the affordable TWS segment. The image also shows an oval-shaped charging case with an LED indicator on the front. The Xiaomi logo could be seen on the backside of the case. While other details aren’t known yet about this new Mi TWS earbuds, the company has confirmed that the Mi FlipBuds Pro will come with an active reduction noise reduction of 40db. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones with great battery life under Rs 20,000 in May 2021: Poco X3, Moto G60 and more

Notably, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi will unveil its affordable smartphone, the Redmi Note 10S in India the same day. The virtual launch event will kick start at 12 PM. The phone is expected to be priced in Rs 20,000 sub-bracket in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Lite could be in the works, specs leaked

To recall, the Redmi Note 10S already made its global appearance in March this year. The phone features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layered on top for protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor which is coupled with three storage configurations- 6GB RAM/64GB, 6GB RAM/128GB, and 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage. The Redmi Note 10S offers a 64-megapixel primary sensor quad-camera setup at the back and a 13-megapixel camera for clicking selfies and making video calls. Redmi has already confirmed that the device will come with the Mi’s latest software MIUI 12.5 OS. The device has a battery backup of 5,000mAh and supports a 33W fast charge. Connectivity options include- Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.