News

Mi Watch Revolve Active with Spo2 support launch in India today: Check price, features

Wearables

Mi Watch Revolve Active will succeed the existing Mi Watch Revolve, which launched in India last year. One of the key highlights of the Mi Watch Revolve Active will be the support for SpO2, which the Mi Watch Revolve lacks.

Mi Watch Revolve

Xiaomi is set to host an online launch event in India today. While the star of the virtual launch event will be the Mi 11 Lite, the Mi Watch Revolve Active is also likely to grab quite a lot of attention. The key reason for that is the support for blood oxygen monitor that the watch will bring for all the consumers out there. The launch event will begin at 12pm. You will be able to watch the event live on Xiaomi’s YouTube and social media channel. Also Read - Mi 11 Lite affordable phone launch in India today: Watch livestream, check specs and price

The Mi Watch Revolve Active will succeed the existing Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch, which launched in India last year. As mentioned, one of the key highlights of the Mi Watch Revolve Active will be the support for SpO2, which the Mi Watch Revolve lacks. This feature is extremely important at this crucial COVID-19 times. Also Read - Mi Watch Revolve price drop: Xiaomi India offers limited time discount on its flagship watch

Once released, the Mi Watch Revolve Active smartwatch will be available on Amazon.in. The sale/release date hasn’t been revealed yet, so we will need to wait for the company to announce the details at the launch event today. Also Read - Xiaomi to now use sound for charging your smartphones without relying on sockets

While we are unsure of the price of the smartwatch, reports suggest that the Mi Watch Revolve Active will be priced slightly higher than the existing Mi Watch Revolve. Interestingly, the price of the Mi Watch Revolve has been dropped just a day ahead of the Mi Watch Revolve Active launch.

Mi Watch Revolve, xiaomi,

Mi Watch Revolve Active specs and price (expected)

The Mi Watch Revolve was launched in India at a price of Rs 7,999. After the price cut of Rs 3,000, the Mi Watch Revolve Active smartwatch is available at Rs 4,999. It should be noted that the price cut on the Mi Watch Revolve is valid only for a limited time period.

We believe that Xiaomi dropped the price of the Mi Watch Revolve in India to fit in the upcoming Mi Watch Revolve Active at the launch. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the Mi Watch Revolve Active price in India. We believe it could be somewhere around the launch price of the Mi Watch Revolve.

Xiaomi has confirmed a few details about the upcoming Mi Watch Revolve Active. The smartwatch will come with SpO2 support, and other vitals monitoring support such as sleep, heart rate, among others. The watch will also come integrate with a VO2 Max sensor to measure the maximum oxygen consumption during intense workout sessions. The Mi smartwatch will include 117 sports mode, 110 watch faces, inbuilt Alexa support and much more.

  • Published Date: June 22, 2021 9:54 AM IST

