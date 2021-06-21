Mi Watch Revolve price drop: Xiaomi India offers limited time discount

Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi Watch Revolve Active in a few hours but ahead of its launch, the older model has got a dramatic price cut. Launched in September as Xiaomi’s flagship wearable for India, the Mi Watch Revolve is now cheaper by Rs 3,000 in India. That means that one can secure it from Amazon and Mi.com at a price of Rs 7,999. Xiaomi is yet to reveal the price of the new model yet. Also Read - Xiaomi to now use sound for charging your smartphones without relying on sockets

The Mi Watch Revolve will be available in Chrome Silver and Midnight Black colour variants going forward. Both these variants will see the price drop to Rs 7,999, which brings it on par with the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini. It seems that Xiaomi India is making space for the Mi Watch Active Revolve with this price adjustment. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 could launch as a high-end phone with tons of exciting features

Mi Watch Revolve gets discounted in India

However, do note that this isn’t a permanent price cut for the smartwatch. Xiaomi India has confirmed that the price drop of Rs 3,000 will only be valid for a limited time in the market. Hence, the prices are expected to shoot up once the offer ends. Also Read - Xiaomi confirms Mi 11 Lite colour variants in India: Here are the options available

The price drop also hints at Xiaomi’s expected pricing for the Mi Watch Revolve Active. The Active version could easily sit close to Rs 11,000 to fend off against the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2. This model is essentially a Mi Watch Revolve that can also do blood oxygen saturation monitoring; the standard model lacks this feature. The rest of the features are expected to remain the same, with Xiaomi sticking to its custom OS.

Those looking for a moderately priced smartwatch could consider the Mi Watch Active. We reviewed it back in September and found it to be of great assistance as a smart wearable. Some of the highlights on the Mi Watch Active include the 1.39-inch AMOLED display, a wide array of health-tracking functions, Firstbeat Motion algorithm for monitoring wellness, and a stylish design.

Alongside the Mi Watch Active, Xiaomi will also unveil the Mi 11 Lite to India at the June 22 event. The Mi 11 Lite is expected to sit on par with the Mi 10i 5G as Xiaomi’s 4G offering in the midrange segment. Xiaomi is teasing the lightweight design and build of the phone as its key feature.