Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro starting at Rs 1,299 launched in India

Micromax along with its In 2b smartphone launched its Airfunk 1 Pro and Airfunk 1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. These are the company’s first TWS earbuds and mark its entry into the audio space. The key feature of the Airfunk 1 includes a unique voice changing feature and the key features for the Airfunk 1 Pro includes Qualcomm clear voice capture (CVC) 8.0 and environment noise cancellation. Also Read - Micromax In 2b first impressions: A decent desi phone at budget

Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro: Price in India

Micromax Airfunk 1 is priced at Rs 1,299 and will be made available in Black, Blue, Purple, Yellow, and White colour options. Airfunk 1 Pro is priced at Rs 2,499 and will be made available in Black, Blue, Red, Yellow, and White colour options. Also Read - Micromax In 2b launched with 5000mAh battery, 6GB RAM in India: Check price, specs

Both the TWS earbuds will be made available starting August 18 via Flipkart and the company’s official website. Also Read - Happy International Friendship Day 2021: Best tech gifts under Rs 2,000

Micromax Airfunk 1: Specifications

Micromax Airfunk 1 feature an in-ear design with a compact frame. The USP of this product is an integrated voice change function, which will let users switch their voice to male or female during a call by just a tap.

They sport 9mm dynamic drivers along with support for 3D stereo sound support. It has a sound frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The earbuds come with touch controls, Bluetooth 5.0 support, an IP44 dust and water resistance rating.

The company claims that the buds can offer users up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge, up to 15 hours of playtime with the charging case and up to 40 hours of standby time. It supports USB Type-C charging and can be fully charged within 1.2 hours.

Micromax Airfunk 1 Pro: Specifications

Micromax Airfunk 1 Pro also come with an in-ear design. They are powered by the latest QCC 3040 SoC and come with Qualcomm CVC 8.0, which according to the company helps reduce ambient noise. The earbuds support environment noise cancellation and are able to reduce ambient noise up to 25db.

The earbuds support Bluetooth v5.2 and are claimed to provide 7 hours of playtime with a single charge, and up to 32 hours of playback time with the case. They sport 13mm dynamic drivers and come with integrated quad microphones. Just like the Airfunk 1, they support touch features and come with an IP44 dust and water resistance rating.