comscore Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro starting at Rs 1,299 launched in India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro starting at Rs 1,299 launched in India
News

Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro starting at Rs 1,299 launched in India

Wearables

Micromax Airfunk 1 Pro are powered by the latest QCC 3040 SoC and come with Qualcomm CVC 8.0. Airfunk 1 come with an integrated voice changer.

Micromax Airfunk

Micromax along with its In 2b smartphone launched its Airfunk 1 Pro and Airfunk 1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. These are the company’s first TWS earbuds and mark its entry into the audio space. The key feature of the Airfunk 1 includes a unique voice changing feature and the key features for the Airfunk 1 Pro includes Qualcomm clear voice capture (CVC) 8.0 and environment noise cancellation. Also Read - Micromax In 2b first impressions: A decent desi phone at budget

Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro: Price in India

Micromax Airfunk 1 is priced at Rs 1,299 and will be made available in Black, Blue, Purple, Yellow, and White colour options. Airfunk 1 Pro is priced at Rs 2,499 and will be made available in Black, Blue, Red, Yellow, and White colour options. Also Read - Micromax In 2b launched with 5000mAh battery, 6GB RAM in India: Check price, specs

Both the TWS earbuds will be made available starting August 18 via Flipkart and the company’s official website. Also Read - Happy International Friendship Day 2021: Best tech gifts under Rs 2,000

Micromax Airfunk 1: Specifications

Micromax Airfunk 1 feature an in-ear design with a compact frame. The USP of this product is an integrated voice change function, which will let users switch their voice to male or female during a call by just a tap.

They sport 9mm dynamic drivers along with support for 3D stereo sound support. It has a sound frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The earbuds come with touch controls, Bluetooth 5.0 support, an IP44 dust and water resistance rating.

The company claims that the buds can offer users up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge, up to 15 hours of playtime with the charging case and up to 40 hours of standby time. It supports USB Type-C charging and can be fully charged within 1.2 hours.

Micromax Airfunk 1 Pro: Specifications

Micromax Airfunk 1 Pro also come with an in-ear design. They are powered by the latest QCC 3040 SoC and come with Qualcomm CVC 8.0, which according to the company helps reduce ambient noise. The earbuds support environment noise cancellation and are able to reduce ambient noise up to 25db.

The earbuds support Bluetooth v5.2 and are claimed to provide 7 hours of playtime with a single charge, and up to 32 hours of playback time with the case. They sport 13mm dynamic drivers and come with integrated quad microphones. Just like the Airfunk 1, they support touch features and come with an IP44 dust and water resistance rating.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 1, 2021 11:33 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple adds UPI, RuPay, net banking on App Store: How to use
Apps
Apple adds UPI, RuPay, net banking on App Store: How to use
Samsung Galaxy A22 in pictures: A fancy 5G phone

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy A22 in pictures: A fancy 5G phone

Samsung Galaxy A22 in pictures: A fancy 5G phone

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy A22 in pictures: A fancy 5G phone

Happy Friendship Day 2021: 5 cool tech gifts under Rs 500

Photo Gallery

Happy Friendship Day 2021: 5 cool tech gifts under Rs 500

Happy Friendship Day 2021: 5 cool tech gifts under Rs 500

Photo Gallery

Happy Friendship Day 2021: 5 cool tech gifts under Rs 500

Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Disney+ Hotstar vs Sony LIV: Best OTT subscription plans compared

Entertainment

Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Disney+ Hotstar vs Sony LIV: Best OTT subscription plans compared

Free Fire redeem codes July 31: How to get active codes, earn Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate for free

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes July 31: How to get active codes, earn Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate for free

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro starting at Rs 1,299 launched in India

Apple adds UPI, RuPay, net banking on App Store: How to use

Google Play Store announces blanket ban on Sugar Daddy apps over sexual content

OnePlus Nord CE 5G new update brings optimisations for overheating, cameras improvements

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card launched: Priced at around Rs 28,000

How to block websites on Google Chrome

OnePlus aims to sell 25 million Nord phones by 2023, big plans ahead

Micromax In 2b first impressions: A decent desi phone at budget

Happy International Friendship Day 2021: Best tech gifts under Rs 2,000

Happy International Friendship Day 2021: Best tech gifts under Rs 2,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro starting at Rs 1,299 launched in India

Wearables

Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro starting at Rs 1,299 launched in India
Micromax In 2b first impressions: A decent desi phone at budget

Features

Micromax In 2b first impressions: A decent desi phone at budget
Micromax In 2b launched with 5000mAh battery, 6GB RAM in India: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Micromax In 2b launched with 5000mAh battery, 6GB RAM in India: Check price, specs
Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price

News

Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price
iPhone 12 for iPhone 11 launch price at Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Deals

iPhone 12 for iPhone 11 launch price at Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

हिंदी समाचार

Deals of the day 1st August: Amazon और Flipkart पर आज इन प्रोडक्ट की खरीद पर भारी छूट

Google Android पर चलने वाले पुराने फोन 27 सितंबर से हो जाएंगे 'बेकार'

Friendship Day 2021: Snapchat ने जोड़े नए फिल्टर और लेंस, जानें कैसे करें इस्तेमाल

WhatsApp चैट को iOS से Android में ट्रांसफर करने के लिए लॉन्च होगा स्विच टू एंड्रॉइड ऐप, जानें खास बातें

Free Fire City Open Play-Ins Final: जानें कौन जीता, कौन हारा और किसे मिलेगा कितना बंपर प्राइज

Latest Videos

How to block websites on Google Chrome

Features

How to block websites on Google Chrome
How to Deactivate your Instagram Account

Features

How to Deactivate your Instagram Account
Everything you need to know about Nothing ear(1)

Features

Everything you need to know about Nothing ear(1)
How to Secretly Download Someone's WhatsApp Status

Features

How to Secretly Download Someone's WhatsApp Status

News

Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro starting at Rs 1,299 launched in India
Wearables
Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro starting at Rs 1,299 launched in India
Apple adds UPI, RuPay, net banking on App Store: How to use

Apps

Apple adds UPI, RuPay, net banking on App Store: How to use
Google Play Store announces blanket ban on Sugar Daddy apps over sexual content

News

Google Play Store announces blanket ban on Sugar Daddy apps over sexual content
OnePlus Nord CE 5G new update brings optimisations for overheating, cameras improvements

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 5G new update brings optimisations for overheating, cameras improvements
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card launched: Priced at around Rs 28,000

Gaming

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card launched: Priced at around Rs 28,000

new arrivals in india

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Best Sellers