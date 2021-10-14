Mobvoi has launched a new TicWatch 3 Pro Ultra smartwatch in the US. The highlights of the smartwatch include Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset and its US Military Standard 810G certified durability. It also offers up to 72 days of battery life in Smart Mode and up to 45 days in Essential Mode. The smartwatch is now available for purchase in India as well. Also Read - Google starts rolling out YouTube Music app to older Wear OS smartwatches: Check list here

Mobvoi TicWatch 3 Pro Ultra smartwatch pricing, availability

The Mobvoi TicWatch 3 Pro Ultra smartwatch is priced at Rs 29,999 in India. Buyers can now purchase it from the Mobvoi India website. In terms of colours, it comes in just one Shadow Black colour variant that comes with silicone straps.

Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 4100 Platform and Mobvoi dual processor system, the #TicWatchPro3Ultra GPS equips you for every new challenge🎖and elevates your outdoor experience⛰! Learn more: https://t.co/2LTJNeKYpp pic.twitter.com/ITvsGDSQfy — Mobvoi_Official (@Mobvoi_Official) October 13, 2021

Mobvoi TicWatch 3 Pro Ultra smartwatch features and specifications

The newly-launched TicWatch 3 Pro Ultra features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that offers 454 x 454 pixels resolution. It also comes with a secondary FSTN LCD color screen. It also comes with a Corning Gorilla Anti-fingerprint Cover Glass on top for protection. The smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform and Mobvoi dual-processor system.

The newly launched TicWatch 3 Pro Ultra runs on Wear OS 2. It offers 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

In addition to this, the Mobvoi TicWatch 3 Pro Ultra smartwatch comes with more than 20 sports modes including outdoor running, walking, mountain climbing, swimming, cycling, yoga and so on. It also comes with a blood oxygen monitor or Spo2 monitor, heart rate sensor and sleep monitor. It also supports IHB/AFib detection that automatically notifies the user when it detects irregular heartbeats.

The smartwatch also comes with IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certification. As for connectivity, it comes with GPS support, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, NFC, and 4G eSIM functionality. It also allows users to make calls via its speakers and in-built microphones.

Mobvoi TicWatch 3 Pro Ultra is equipped with a 577 mAh battery that, as claimed by the company, offers up to 72 days of usage in “Smart Mode” and up to 45 days in “Essential Mode”.