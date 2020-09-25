Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS launched for USD 299

Mobvoi, the brand behind the TicWatch and TicPods series of products, just launched its latest wearable. the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS brings a bunch of improvements over its predecessor, the TicWatch Pro 2020. Key improvements are in areas like performance and battery life, where most Wear OS smartwatches usually fall short. Also Read - Mobvoi launches TicPods ANC true wireless headphones for $89

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS features the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. The watch is also the first to make use of the new chipset. It also features the signature dual-display technology that comes with the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro series. This, however, is the 2.0 version. There is a main AMOLED screen, and when that turns off a second, low-power TN screen takes over and actively displays basic information. This includes the time, date, step count, and information about the ongoing.

Mobvoi's own applications including TicOxygen, TicZen, TicBreathe, and TicHearing are also here. These apps will monitor blood oxygen saturation, stress, and help lower rates. The dimensions of the product are 47 x 48 x 12.2 mm. The 1.4-inch AMOLED display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. There are 22m wrist straps made of silicone. There are 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage. Just like TicWatch Pro 2020, the Bluetooth version is still locked at v4.2. There is support for Bluetooth LE though. Other connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Speaker, Microphone, and a rotor motor for vibration.

Sensors include a PPG heart rate sensor that can detect Blood O2 saturation, Stress, and Night infrared static heart-rate sensor with non-visible light. Other sensors are an accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, and a Barometer. there is also what Mobvoi calls a Low Latency off-body sensor. The whole unit is powered by a 577mAh battery and IP68 water resistance and Wear OS. The watch is available in one Shadow Black color variant.