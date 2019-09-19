Mobvoi has launched three new wearables in India. The Beijing-based company has announced the availability of TicWatch Pro, TicWatch C2 and TicWatch E2 in the country. With these wearables, Mobvoi is preparing to challenge the likes of Fossil, Apple and Samsung in India’s wearables market. TicWatch is a popular brand in the western market and it is now trying to make inroads into India as well. Here is a look at specifications and features of all the three new wearables.

TicWatch Pro: Price and Features

TicWatch Pro is the most premium of the three models being launched by Mobvoi in India. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with resolution of 400 x 400 pixels. There is also layered display technology that pairs an LCD screen with an AMOLED for extended battery life. In smart mode, it relies on AMOLED to show full Wear OS experience. In Essential Mode, it just shows ambient display data.

The wearable runs Wear OS and is built on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear platform. It is IP68 water and dust resistant and includes features like continuous heart rate monitoring. The wearable has a carbon fiber/stainless steel casing and is available for Rs 22,999. It as 512MB RAM, 4GB storage and supports NFC payments via Google Pay. There is a 415mAh battery rated for 2-5 days in smart mode and up to 30 days in essential mode.

TicWatch C2: Price and Features

TicWatch C2 is a classic smartwatch with perfectly round stainless steel case. It is also IP68 water and dust resistant, has built-in GPS and NFC. Powered by Snapdragon Wear 2100, the wearable runs Wear OS by Google. It is backed by a 400mAh battery and sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED display. The TicWatch C2 is available in rose gold, onyx and platinum colors and is available for Rs 17,999.

TicWatch E2: Price and Features

TicWatch E2 is cheaper of the three wearables and is available for Rs 13,999. The wearable is aimed at fitness-focused customers and has a polycarbonate case. There is 22mm silicone interchangeable straps and the smartwatch runs Wear OS by Google. It is equipped with 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 415mAh battery and has a waterproof rating of 5ATM. It is available in black color.