News

Montblanc Summit 2+ Wear OS smartwatch gains LTE and eSIM support

Wearables

The Montblanc Summit 2+ comes with a larger 43.5mm body and still features the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor.

  Updated: March 12, 2020 8:17 PM IST
Montblanc Summit 2+ smartwatch

Luxury brand Montblanc launched the first Snapdragon Wear 3100 watch back in 2018. Now the luxury brand has launched the Montblanc Summit 2+ smartwatch, a larger watch with LTE support. Along with the launch of the watch, Google has also added eSIM capabilities to the Wear OS app. Users can now activate and manage their eSIMs right from the Wear OS application.

The Montblanc Summit 2+ looks pretty much similar to the original watch, complete with a rotating crown and two side buttons. The larger watch is now available in four color finishes. These are stainless, rose, gold and bronze steel. There is even a black DLC.

To accommodate the eSIM capabilities the phone case is now a larger 43.5mm one versus the older 42mm case. The 1.28-inch AMOLED screen is also larger than the 1.2-inch older screen. With the bigger body, also comes a bigger 440mah battery compared to the older 340mAh. The Montblanc Summit 2+ also features IPX8 water resistance and is still powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC with 1GB RAM.

With eSIM support coming to more and more wearables, Google’s Wear OS integration for the eSIM management is a welcome addition. It could not only help but also simplify the process of setting up eSIMs easier and more efficient for a lot of people. The watch also can support calls directly from the watch thanks to a speaker on the unit. The Montblanc Summit 2+ starts at $1,170 (about 88,247) compared to the $995 (about Rs 75,060) of the predecessor.

Montblanc smart headphones

The luxury brand also recently launched the Montblanc MB 01 smart headphones. The headphones promise luxury with premium sound. They are also compatible with Bluetooth 5.0, a proximity sensor and Qualcomm’s aptX technology.

Montblanc MB 01 smart headphones feature 20-hour battery and cost a whopping $600

Apart from this, the Montblanc MB 01 headphones feature inbuilt Google Assistant support and this lets you use them hands-free. The company is reportedly targeting male travelers with luxury business lifestyles. The brand revealed that it wanted to create a set of premium noise-canceling headphones for users.

  Published Date: March 12, 2020 8:14 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 12, 2020 8:17 PM IST

