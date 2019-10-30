comscore Moto 360 smartwatch with circular display announced
News

Moto 360 smartwatch powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 SoC announced

Wearables

The Wear OS powered Moto 360 will be compatible with both Android and iOS platforms. It will go on sale in December.

  • Published: October 30, 2019 9:52 AM IST
moto 360 third generation

The Moto 360 smartwatch launched by Motorola in 2014 was an instant hit among customers for its circular design. In fact, it was the first smartwatch where the company went for a premium design to create a timepiece, rather than just a watch on your wrist. The company then announced second gen Moto 360 with bigger battery and better design. But looking at poor sales, the company scrapped making smartwatches. Now, the Moto 360 is coming back, kind of (yes, there is a catch).

Moto 360 third-gen detailed

The new model bears striking resemblance to the earlier Moto 360 watches. But this time around, you have a full circular display, compared to the flat tire one on the previous models. The internals also get a huge upgrade with the latest model.

To begin with, it comes with a 1.2-inch OLED display that runs at a resolution of 390×390 pixels. The smartwatch now comes with 3ATM water resistance, meaning you can take it in the rain, shower or for a swim. Under the hood is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SOC paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. There is a 355mAh battery, which Motorola says can offer full-day worth battery life.

There is also a “Time Only” mode which will get activated when battery is low. And then, there is a fast charger in the box, which can take it from empty to full in just 1 hour. You also get NFC connectivity for making mobile payments using Google Pay. The smartwatch will be powered by Wear OS, and will be compatible with Android and iOS platforms.

Moto 360 third-gen price and availability

Before we talk about the price, let’s focus on the catch that we mentioned above. As pointed out by The Verge, the smartwatch is not actually made by Motorola, but by a company called eBuyNow. It is “an independent, data-driven consumer electronics company” that “work[s] with proprietary tools to identify precise gaps in the consumer electronics industry, and then proceed to build, market, and distribute promising consumer electronics goods with a strictly results-oriented approach.”

Now, talking about the pricing, it will set you back by $350 (approximately Rs 25,000). It will go on sale in the US, sometime in December. Indian availability details aren’t available at the moment.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 30, 2019 9:52 AM IST

