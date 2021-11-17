comscore Moto Watch 100 with new Moto Watch OS launched, price set at around Rs 7,400
News

Moto Watch 100 with new Moto Watch OS launched, price set at around Rs 7,400

Wearables

Moto Watch 100 with multiple health and lifestyle features, extended battery life and more launched. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Moto Watch 100 (1)

eBuyNow just launched another Motorola branded smartwatch, named Moto Watch 100. This succeeds the third-generation Moto 360 smartwatch, which was released back in 2019. The new Moto Watch 100 is built out of aluminium, brings multiple health and lifestyle features, extended battery life and more. Apart from this, this is the first Motorola-branded smartwatch without Wear OS, instead, it runs the new Moto Watch OS. Also Read - OnePlus rolling out Android November security patch update: When will your phone get it

The new Moto Watch OS brings notification mirroring, health tracking, up to two weeks of battery life, and an always-on display. The watch supports 26 sport modes, which include basketball, biking, cricket, CrossFit, hiking, football, snowboarding, strength training, and more. Also Read - WhatsApp images, videos not showing in Phone Gallery? Here's a quick fix

Moto Watch 100: Price

Moto Watch 100 is currently available for pre-ordering and is priced at $100 (approximately Rs 7,435). The company will start shipping the device on December 10. It will be made available in Silver and Black colour options. Also Read - Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

The company has not revealed details on if the smartwatch will be made available in other countries apart from the US or not.

Moto Watch 100: Specifications

Moto Watch 100 sports a 42mm casing and features a 1.3-inch display. It attaches to 20mm watch bands. The company has not revealed the chipset, RAM, and storage details of the new budget smartwatch. It runs the company’s custom Moto Watch OS, which marks its move away from Google’s Wear OS.

The smartwatch features 5ATM water resistance and includes multiple connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, GPS and GLONASS. All of this will be backed by a 355mAh with support for fast charging. The company claims the watch can charge from 0 to 100 percent within 1 hour.

The watch is bundled with a new health app, which is currently available for Android and will be made available on iOS next month. Health data from Moto Watch 100 can also be directly synced to Google Fit or any other similar service.

  Published Date: November 17, 2021 2:13 PM IST

