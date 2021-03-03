Motorola Moto Watch could use Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform

Last week, there were leaks on the Internet suggesting three new Motorola smartwatches in the pipeline for 2021. A Moto G smartwatch along with a Moto Watch and Moto One watch are slated to launch across the year, as evident by investor presentation from Canadian firm eBuyNow. A fourth watch was teased towards the end of the presentation and thanks to one Reddit user, some specifications have leaked from the image. Also Read - Motorola to launch its new Moto Watch series soon: Here are more details

In a report from 9To5Google, Reddit user The MacJezza edited the teaser image of the unnamed Moto Watch on Photoshop, only to discover some specifications imprinted at the back. This smartwatch is going to end up with a Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip, which is still rare in the watch market. The Wear 4100 chip is comparatively more powerful than the Wear 3100 chip that most premium smartwatches use currently. The TicWatch Pro 3 is the only watch on sale using the Wear 4100 chip.

Moto Watch specifications leak

The brightened-up image of the Moto Watch also highlights what seems to be a wireless charging coil. Based on the image, it seems eBuyNow could use a wireless charging coil instead, which is change from the usual pin-based charging systems found in most Wear OS watches. The Apple Watch series is currently the only globally available lineup of smartwatches with full wireless charging capabilities.

The image also reveals the presence of GPS and 5ATM water resistance.

Details on this announced Moto Watch are still scarce and we don’t have an idea about its possible launch date. Based on the leaked specifications, it seems this could be a flagship model in the Motorola branded smartwatch lineup. The crown design, wireless charging, Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip, and a narrow-bezel display hint at this one being designed to take on the Apple Watch.

The first of the many Motorola branded watches will be the Moto G Smartwatch slated to launch in June. Given Motorola’s nomenclature history, this could be an affordable watch targeting the likes of the affordable Amazfit watches. The Moto Watch and Moto One watch slated for a July launch could target the premium segments. It remains to be seen if eBuyNow sticks to Wear OS for all the watches or resorts to a proprietary OS for the cheaper models.

The smartwatch segment is heating up, with all major smartphone brands launching a watch. OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus Watch lineup, which is expected to be based on the Oppo Watch.