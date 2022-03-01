At MWC 2022, Honor launched Honor Magic4 and Magic 4 Pro smartphones along with premium TWS earphones called Honor Earbuds 3 Pro. The highlights of the TWS earbuds include built-in temperature monitoring, 24-hour battery life, adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) and 11mm dynamic drivers. Also Read - MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed

Honor Earbuds 3 Pro pricing, availability

Honor Earbuds 3 Pro is launched at €199 (approx Rs 16,700). As for colours, the earbuds will be available in White and Gray colour variants. Also Read - MWC 2022: Realme Book Prime launched with 11th-Gen Intel processor, 16GB RAM

It is not confirmed if/ when the company will launch the TWS earbuds in India. Also Read - MWC 2022: Mark Zuckerberg calls for support to build metaverse

Honor Earbuds 3 Pro features, specifications

The newly launched Honor Earbuds 3 Pro comes with a coaxial Dual-Driver design with an 11mm driver paired with a high-resolution ceramic tweeter. In terms of features, the premium earbuds come with proximity discovery, dual device connectivity, temperature measurement, active noise reduction, audio passthrough, intelligent dynamic noise reduction, ear canal adaptive ANC, wear leakage compensation, in-call noise reduction, wear detection, low latency gaming and more.

To check your body temperature, users need to tap the buds thrice to activate its feature so that they can monitor the temperature continuously. It will show an “abnormal temperature alert” if it comes across any abnormality. Notably, as of now, this feature is “not for any medical purpose”.

HEAR it comes! Ahem. We mean Here*. #ThePowerofMagic is coming in two more days. Listen out for new updates. #HONOREarbuds3Pro pic.twitter.com/2IArx4PWZj — HONOR (@Honorglobal) February 26, 2022

For connectivity, the earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2 that has a range of 10 metres. In terms of battery, the earbuds house a 42 mAh battery and the charging case offer a 410mAh battery. As per the company, the earbuds offer up to 6 hours of battery on a single charge, given that the active noise reduction is off. Additionally, the charging case can offer up to 24 hours of battery. If ANC is turned on, users will get up to 4 hours of playback on a single charge and 16 hours of battery with the help of the charging case.

The Honor Earbuds 3 Pro charging case features a USB-C port. It can also be charged wirelessly. Honor claims that the earbuds will offer 2 hours playback with just 5 minutes of charging. To charge them fully, it will require 30 minutes of charging.