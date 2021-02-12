The NASA employees part of the program will get access to Fitbit Premium and one-on-one Fitbit health coaching services for one year.

NASA is giving Fitbit Charge 4 devices to 1,000 of its employees as a part of a pilot program, which is aimed at helping them make better decisions about going to work onsite during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Fitbit app now lets users track blood sugar levels: Here's how it works

“This includes 150 astronauts and NASA employees critical to future space missions who will use the Fitbit solution as part of the NASA Health Stabilization Program, which is aimed at mitigating the risk of occurrence of infectious disease among astronaut flight crews in the immediate preflight period,” Fitbit said in a press release. Also Read - Google completes Fitbit acquisition

Under the program, the US space agency will use Fitbit’s Ready for Wear solution to ensure the safety of these mission-critical employees at six locations across the United States. Those part of the program can access Fitbit’s Ready for Work Daily Check-In experience, wherein they will need to log their symptoms and temperature. Also Read - Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 wearables launched; check details

This will allow them to track key health metrics as well as receive COVID-19 guidance based on CDC guidelines. Apart from ensuring the overall well-being of employees, the ultimate goal of the pilot program is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by relying on potential key indicators such as resting heart rate data from wearables that can potentially identify such illnesses even before symptoms emerge.

“Based on a user’s daily check-in, the solution will provide NASA employees with daily guidance to help them decide whether to go to work or stay home,” Fitbit said.

The NASA employees part of the program will get access to Fitbit Premium and one-on-one Fitbit health coaching services for one year. Using the Fitbit Ready for Work Daily Check-In feature, users can check their key health metrics like resting heart rate, heart rate variability and breathing rate, which can be tracked by the Fitbit device. However, users will need to log other data manually such as symptoms, temperature, COVID-19 exposure, etc.

“NASA will evaluate the pilot program and consider expanding to a larger employee population based on the impact the program has on helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in supporting the health and wellness of NASA employees.”