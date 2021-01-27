comscore Apple Watch Black Utility Collection launch, price, specifications and more
Apple Watch 'Black Utility Collection' limited edition launched

Apple has launched a limited edition Apple Watch Black Utility Collection that comes with a unique new watch face and strap.

American tech giant Apple has launched a limited-edition Apple Watch for the ‘Black History Month’, that comes with a unique new watch face and strap. Also Read - Apple iOS 14.4 released with bug fixes, improvements: Here's how to download and install

The limited-edition tech time wear will be available starting 1st February and is part of what the company calls the Black Unity Collection which is a group of products designed to “celebrate and acknowledge Black history and Black culture.” Also Read - Apple Watch helped save a kidnapped woman in the US, here's how

The company says that the limited-edition watch will be available in over 38 countries and regions. Apple has not confirmed the prices of the new Apple Watch however the latest Apple Watch Series 6 retails at $399 in the US and Rs 40,900 in India. Also Read - 5 tips to keep in mind before buying a second-hand smartphone

The most expensive variant of the Apple Watch Series 6 retails in India at Rs 79,900.

The band will also be available separately for $49 (Rs 3,569 approx.)

Apple Watch users can participate in a new ‘Unity Activity Challenge’ and earn the limited-edition award by closing their Move ring seven days in a row during February.

As part of this effort, Apple is supporting six global organisations to help advance their missions in promoting and achieving equality and civil rights in the US and around the world: Black Lives Matter Support Fund via the Tides Foundation; European Network Against Racism; International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights; Leadership Conference Education Fund; NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund; and Souls Grown Deep.

In addition to the above, the Cupertino giant announced several other initiatives for Black History Month this year.

There will be a hub in the App Store highlighting Black-owned businesses and developers; Apple Music will get “curated playlists, essays, original videos” and other content with a specific focus on Black artists; and Apple Maps is getting curated recommendations from EatOkra, which highlights Black-owned restaurants.

Not only that, Apple TV and Apple News apps will highlight Black authors in Apple Books and Apple Podcasts.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  Published Date: January 27, 2021 3:31 PM IST

Best Sellers