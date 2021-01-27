American tech giant has launched a limited-edition for the ‘Black History Month’, that comes with a unique new watch face and strap. Also Read - Apple iOS 14.4 released with bug fixes, improvements: Here's how to download and install

The limited-edition tech time wear will be available starting 1st February and is part of what the company calls the Black Unity Collection which is a group of products designed to "celebrate and acknowledge Black history and Black culture."

Apple Watch limited edition price

The company says that the limited-edition watch will be available in over 38 countries and regions. Apple has not confirmed the prices of the new Apple Watch however the latest Apple Watch Series 6 retails at $399 in the US and Rs 40,900 in India.

The most expensive variant of the retails in India at Rs 79,900.

The band will also be available separately for $49 (Rs 3,569 approx.)

The Apple initiative

Apple Watch users can participate in a new ‘Unity Activity Challenge’ and earn the limited-edition award by closing their Move ring seven days in a row during February.

As part of this effort, Apple is supporting six global organisations to help advance their missions in promoting and achieving equality and civil rights in the US and around the world: Black Lives Matter Support Fund via the Tides Foundation; European Network Against Racism; International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights; Leadership Conference Education Fund; NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund; and Souls Grown Deep.

In addition to the above, the Cupertino giant announced several other initiatives for Black History Month this year.

There will be a hub in the App Store highlighting Black-owned businesses and developers; will get “curated playlists, essays, original videos” and other content with a specific focus on Black artists; and Apple Maps is getting curated recommendations from EatOkra, which highlights Black-owned restaurants.

Not only that, and apps will highlight Black authors in Apple Books and Apple Podcasts.