New Fire Boltt Dynamite Ninja Calling Pro Smartwatches Launched Price Other Details

Indian smartwatch maker Fire-Boltt has launched two new smartwatches in India. The Fire-Boltt Dynamite and Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Pro have been introduced in the Indian market. The smartwatches come with Bluetooth calling feature. The prices of the new smartwatches start at Rs 1,999.

Pricing and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Dynamite and Ninja Calling Pro have been priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 1,999, respectively. The Fire-Boltt Dynamite is currently available on Amazon, whereas Ninja Calling Pro is available on Flipkart and the company's website.

The Dynamite smartwatch comes with With a 1.81-inch HD display. The display will support a wide range of watch faces. The Dynamite smartwatch will come with other features like camera control, music control, sedentary reminder, and water reminder.

The watch also enables the user to access recent call log along with a dial pad and enables contact saving. The smartwatch further boasts powerful fast charging, which allows you to use the watch for 24 hours after plugging in the charger for 10 minutes.

Ninja Calling Pro has a built-in AI Voice Assistant, with which the user can tap, speak to the timepiece and get things done with the convenience of your voice. For instance, you can instruct Ninja Calling Pro to play music or set an alarm for the early morning. The Ninja Calling Pro also comes with sensors to measure heart rate levels and even SPO2. The watch will support 120 sports modes.

“Be it display, fitness, health metric, or calling, each of our products offers the best in segment user experience in the most economical price range. We are confident that the newest additions to our smartwatch portfolio — Dynamite and Ninja Calling Pro — will be well accepted by the millennials,” Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, co-founders, Fire-Boltt, said in a statement.