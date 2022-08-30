comscore New Fire-Boltt Dynamite, Ninja Calling Pro smartwatches launched: Price, other details
Fire-Boltt Dynamite, Ninja Calling Pro smartwatches launched with prices starting at Rs 1,999

Fire-Boltt Dynamite smartwatch comes with With a 1.81-inch HD display. The display will support a wide range of watch faces.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Pro and Dynamite

Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Pro (Left) and Fire Boltt Dynamite (Right)

Indian smartwatch maker Fire-Boltt has launched two new smartwatches in India. The Fire-Boltt Dynamite and Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Pro have been introduced in the Indian market. The smartwatches come with Bluetooth calling feature. The prices of the new smartwatches start at Rs 1,999. Also Read - Indian smartwatch market grows by 300 percent in a year, overtakes China

Pricing and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Dynamite and Ninja Calling Pro have been priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 1,999, respectively. The Fire-Boltt Dynamite is currently available on Amazon, whereas Ninja Calling Pro is available on Flipkart and the company’s website. Also Read - India wearables market shipped 38 million Units in H1 2022, BoAT, Noise on top: IDC

The Dynamite smartwatch comes with With a 1.81-inch HD display. The display will support a wide range of watch faces. The Dynamite smartwatch will come with other features like camera control, music control, sedentary reminder, and water reminder. Also Read - Tecno Spark 9 price revealed ahead of launch: First smartphone with 11GB RAM under Rs 10,000

The watch also enables the user to access recent call log along with a dial pad and enables contact saving. The smartwatch further boasts powerful fast charging, which allows you to use the watch for 24 hours after plugging in the charger for 10 minutes.

Ninja Calling Pro has a built-in AI Voice Assistant, with which the user can tap, speak to the timepiece and get things done with the convenience of your voice. For instance, you can instruct Ninja Calling Pro to play music or set an alarm for the early morning. The Ninja Calling Pro also comes with sensors to measure heart rate levels and even SPO2. The watch will support 120 sports modes.

“Be it display, fitness, health metric, or calling, each of our products offers the best in segment user experience in the most economical price range. We are confident that the newest additions to our smartwatch portfolio — Dynamite and Ninja Calling Pro — will be well accepted by the millennials,” Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, co-founders, Fire-Boltt, said in a statement.

  • Published Date: August 30, 2022 8:54 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 30, 2022 8:55 PM IST
