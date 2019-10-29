Earlier this month, Xiaomi released a new software update for its Mi Band 4 fitness tracker. It added an auto screen off timeout adjustment. Now, the company has reportedly pushed a new update for the Mi Fit app. The update brings a custom vibration feature to quickly find the lost device. It also adds the customizability for auto-screen off timeout feature, so one can now customize the timeout, after which the device’s screen will go off, Gizmochina reports.

The new update also brings support for “Jiangsu Card Nantong on Mi Band 3 NFC, Mi Band 4 NFC, and Amazfit Cor 2.” This update will gradually hit all the devices, and Mi Band users will be able to download it via Google Play Store. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 was launched in India with a price label of Rs 2,299.

Unlike Mi Band 3, the newly launched Mi Band 4 offers a 0.95-inch color AMOLED 2.5D display with 120 x 240 pixels resolution. The fitness band also offers support for touch inputs. It comes with a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. The Mi band features a six-axis accelerometer sensor, which helps monitor physical activities while on-the-move.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

It can track activities like cycling, swimming, exercise, running and walking. Under the hood is 512KB of RAM, and up to 16MB of storage. There is also a 135mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims can last up to 20 days. It also takes less than two hours to fully charge the wearable. It connects to smartphones using Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. The wearable is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 or iOS 9 and above. There is also a payment mode on the device. The process is really easy as one just needs to swipe the screen to show a QR code on the Mi Band 4.