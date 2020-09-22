Oppo Watch with ECG, Wear OS to launch on September 24

Oppo is reportedly going to launch a new version of its Oppo Watch. The brand recently took to its official Weibo account to tease the launch of the new wearable later this month. Unlike the Oppo Watch we already know, the new wearable will be more focussed on health-related features and especially will emphasize on maintaining good heart health. Also Read - Oppo Watch with Google's WearOS launched in India: Price, features, offers, specifications

Oppo has still not revealed what regions of the world will get the new watch outside of China. The post, however, does mention that it will launch worldwide. Even if the new wearable comes to India, it could take a while. The classic Oppo Watch launched a long time ago but only came to India recently with a complete Wear OS makeover.

The big standout feature of the new Oppo Watch will be ECG support, a heart-oriented feature that only a handful of wearables support as of now. However, all the smartwatches that do support ECG right now, do not come with Wear OS support. The watch could be the first Wear OS wearable to come with the feature. Others include options from Samsung, Apple, Fitbit, and Withings. The new watch will launch globally on September 24. Other than ECG, the rest of the new wearable seems to be the same as the regular Oppo Watch.

Oppo Watch specifications

The 41mm variant of the Oppo Watch flaunts a square 1.6-inch (320 x 360 pixels) AMOLED screen. The 46mm version has a 1.91-inch 3D flexible AMOLED 326 PPI Retina display with a 100% P3 wide color gamut. Both Oppo smartwatches get water-resistance of 30 meters and 50 meters respectively. These use Snapdragon 3100 & Apollo, 3 dual processors, with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Both variants in India support Wi-Fi only and don’t have eSIM like the Chinese version.

Other features of the Oppo Watch include built-in GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and ECG support. The watch also will have a heart rate sensor, and a 300mAh / 430mAh battery with proprietary VOOC fast charging. The smartwatch carries a 3-axis accelerometer sensor, a Gyroscope sensor, a Geomagnetic sensor, a Barometric pressure sensor, an optical heart rate sensor, and an Ambient light sensor. It can track your indoor and outdoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, swimming, and more such activities. It runs WearOS by Google and is compatible with Android and iOS devices.