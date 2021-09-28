Noise ColorFit Brio launched in India at Rs 2,999 to take on Mi Band 6, Realme Band 2

Noise ColorFit Brio, the new smartwatch from Noise arrives in the Indian market. The new Noise wearable with a square-shaped dial, SpO2 sensor, has been launched under Rs 3,000. The Noise ColorFit Brio smartwatch is available for purchase from the official website, and Flipkart. Also Read - NoiseFit Core smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Noise ColorFit Brio price in India, offers

Noise ColorFit Brio, the new smartwatch from the wearable company has been launched in India at Rs 2,999. The smartwatch will be available for purchase from the official Noise website, and Flipkart. As for offers, Flipkart has listed a few offers that include- up to 10 percent off on select banks, no-cost EMI from Rs 1,500 a month. There is a one-year limited warranty offered by Noise. Also Read - Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist, Buds VS103 launched in India: Price, specifications

Noise ColorFit Brio specifications

The new Noise ColorFit Brio gets a 1.52-inch TruView IPS LCD display with 360×400 pixels resolution. The wearable has a 24*7 heart rate monitor, and SpO2 blood oxygen saturation monitor as well. The new Noise smartwatch is IP68 rated water and dust-resistant. The case is built out of polycarbonate material with a silicone strap holding the case. Also Read - Top 5 smartwatches with menstrual tracker for women: Garmin Lily, Amafit GTS 2 mini, more

The Noise ColorFit Brio offers over 50 sports modes and users can get insights about the workout and other activities via the NoiseFit app. The smartwatch also comes with DND, quick reply, caller name information, call rejection, find my phone, sedentary reminder, drinking water reminder, and remote camera control features. It packs a 190mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 10 days backup on a single charge. The watch is said to take up to two to fully charge up.

Noise ColorFit Brio supports Bluetooth v5, and includes- Apple Health, Google Fit, stopwatch, alarm, wake gesture, among other features. Noise has offered its new wearable in three colour options- Black, Grey, and Pink.